Maple Ridge Rotary clubs launch new lottery

Winner could take home up to $85,000

Tickets for the first annual 50/50 Rotary Jackpot fundraiser will be on sale until Nov. 30. (Rotary Clubs of Haney and Meadow Ridge/Special to the News)

A new lottery worth up to $170,000 has been launched by the Rotary Clubs of Haney and Meadow Ridge.

Tickets for the first annual online 50/50 Rotary Jackpot fundraiser are on sale now and the grand prize winner could receive $85,000 – depending on ticket sales.

The two local Rotary clubs will split the other half that will go towards supporting community needs and Rotary projects.

Typically during the year fundraising events like the annual Duck Race, golf tournament, Ladies Night and Wine Fest, would raise more than $150,000 for the local Rotary clubs, said lottery event chair Jesse Sidhu with the Rotary Club of Haney.

However, he said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their fundraising has been reduced to “zero”.

“There are a lot of community groups that rely upon these dollars to sustain their programming, and are normally not in a position to raise these funds on their own, due to the ever changing technology landscape and general resources,” noted Sidhu.

READ MORE: Thousands raised at 9th annual Rotary Duck Race

Money from the lottery will go towards the Friends In Need Food Bank, the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network, the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, Music Heals, the Starfish Pack program, Cythera Transition House Society, Moving Forward Family Services, Empower A Youth, and the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries.

“This is a time where we are hoping for everyone in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to support this wonderful cause by purchasing tickets,” said Sidhu.

In addition to raising money for immediate needs of the community, money will also be going towards programs that Rotary would usually contribute to but were put on hold because of the pandemic, explained Clint Callison, president of the Rotary Club of Meadow Ridge.

READ MORE: B.C. Rotary exchange students told to ‘shelter in place’ through COVID-19

“We’re actually not getting as many requests for a lot of the things we would normally support because they weren’t allowed to operate this year,” events like the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest, said Callison.

“But they’re all going to have to go through next year. So we have to be prepared to be able to continue to fund and to provide extra support to these things,” he said.

And, he added, if Rotary doesn’t do any fundraising this year, there won’t be any funds left to help out.

Tickets can be purchased until midnight on Monday, Nov. 30.

Single tickets are $25, a three pack for $50, a five pack for $75 and a 10 ticket pack for $100.

The final draw will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

To purchase tickets go to eventcheckin.rafflenexus.com.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt MeadowsRotary