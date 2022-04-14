The MRSS Swing Into Spring concert takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge secondary is swinging into spring

April 14 concert featuring the MRSS jazz band is by donation

Maple Ridge secondary will be swinging into spring with their spring band concert Thursday evening.

The concert will feature the school’s jazz band with other performances by the beginner band, concert band, and wind ensemble.

This is the first feature performance since 2019 for the jazz band, explained Brian Weingartner, band director at Maple Ridge secondary.

The concert bands will be previewing music for upcoming events like the first SD42 district music festival called Resonance on the Ridge that will be taking place April 26 and 27 at The ACT.

Maple Ridge secondary bands will also be marching in this years New Westminster Hyack Parade at the end of May.

Swing Into Spring takes starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, in the large gym at Maple Ridge Secondary School,

Entry is by donation.

Concession is available.

