Maple Ridge society to throw free family block party

Event to celebrate the emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic

A free family block party is being thrown by the CEED Centre Society. (Special to The News)

Re-emergence is the theme of a free family block party being thrown by the CEED Centre.

Organizers are inviting the public to the party, which will be a celebration as the country and the province emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are inviting our neighbours to a fun family party that helps us shrug off a few dark years and rejoice in the promise of spring and renewal,” explained Gerry Pinel, vice president of the CEED Centre Society, formed in 1984 as the Fraser Information Society, and is dedicated to community education on environment and development. The society’s mandate is to connect people together and share information about sustainability.

There will be a Museum on the Move exhibit by the Maple Ridge Museum on the Japanese Canadian settlers that once formed about 30 per cent of the area’s population.

Organizations like the Climate Hub and Golden Ears Transition Initiative (GETI) will be at the event talking about climate solutions.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare will be handing out popcorn and wildflowers.

CEED centre director Steve Ranta will be master of ceremonies – in addition to music director with his skills as a keyboardist.

Other musicians will also be performing live on the community garden stage including: Bruce Coughlan of Tiller’s Folly fame; soul, rhythm, and blues artist Connie Ballendine; Gerald Charlie, best known as a master of the blues; and harmonizing sounds of Kat and Tony.

The Low Barrier Choir may also make a guest appearance, blending social messages with toe-tapping melodies.

Each act will run about 30 to 40 minutes.

“We hope people will dance along,” said Ranta.

The Play Makers Club will be hosting a children’s seed planting table. The Community Literacy Committee will be setting up a story walk where pages of a children’s story will be placed on posts along a path.

The Butterfly Rangers will be showing people how to increase habitat for butterflies and pollinators.

“We also hope to set up a giant chalk checkers board and a vision board on which families can paint their ideas for the community,” said Christian Cowley, executive director of the CEED Centre.

There will be a healing tent hosted by CEED Centre director Carol Waters. A free tea station hosted by volunteers will have tables and chairs set up for people to gather and chat. And there will be a gardening advice table to share information and make connections.

The Bike Hub will also be hosting a booth at the event with Jackie Chow, local advocate for safe cycling infrastructure, will be checking out electric bikes from a new local bike shop specializing in Canadian-made electric mobility solutions.

“Many people have been profoundly marked psychologically by the pandemic. We want this event to help shake off that gloom and highlight better prospects ahead,” noted Waters.

The family block party takes place from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the CEED Centre Neighbourhood House and Beckett Park on 223 Street.

More information on the event can be found on the society’s blog at ceedcentre.com.

