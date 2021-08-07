Maple Ridge to honour those who promote accessibility and inclusiveness

The city of Maple Ridge will offer its annual MACAI awards.

The city of Maple Ridge’s will be recognizing those who support accessibility and inclusiveness.

The city’s Municipal Advisory Committee on Accessibility and Inclusiveness (MACAI) is asking for the nomination of businesses, organizations and individuals who have made a difference in the city, specifically in supporting “individuals with diverse abilities, newcomers and gender identity/expression.

The awards are given out by MACAI annually, and nominations for the 2021 awards will be open until Aug. 30. There are seven categories, including architectural access, leisure and recreation, customer service, volunteer, employment, educator and financial.

READ ALSO: Seniors consultant wins City of Maple Ridge ‘accessibility and inclusiveness’ award

READ ALSO: Online tool provides accessibility map for people with disabilities

The committee works to remove all social, physical, psychological and financial barriers that prevent people from fully participating in all aspects of community life.

Nominations can be submitted at mapleridge.ca

Accessibilitymaple ridge