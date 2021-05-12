Sherlene Morley enjoyed every last minute with her mom, Gail Jurick. (Special to The News)

Sherlene Morley enjoyed every last minute with her mom, Gail Jurick. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge woman celebrates last Mother’s Day with mom

Sharlene Morely had a final Mother’s Day celeration with Gail Jurisk on May 1

Sharlene Morely wanted to spend one last special Mother’s Day with her mom.

Gail Jurick, 75, was fighting stage-four ovarian cancer tooth-and-nail for the last three years.

It was a tough slog, but despite the struggle, Jurick would often have a smile on her face, and still shared many a laugh with Morely.

Fearing the end was near, Morely bought two cards – she couldn’t decide on one – and a few balloons, and decided to celebrate the day on May 1.

Jurick sang You Are My Sunshine to her daughter, and the pair shared a lovely moment.

It’s well they did. The cancer would not let the queen of Hammond see Mother’s Day 2021.

Gail Jurick died on Friday, May 7 at 10:06 a.m.

READ MORE: In nod to sensitivities, marketers adjust Mother’s Day messaging

READ MORE: Maple Ridge recovery group wants special Mother’s Day for its members

She was Hammond through-and-through, and lived a full, fascinating life, Morely said.

In addition to raising four children, Connie, Rick, Gina, and Sharlene, Jurick was also the first Canadian woman to race a hydroplane boat back in 1959, her daughter proudly said.

Tragedy was to strike the family – Connie died when the family house burned down 36 years ago, and in 2009 Rick passed away at 42-years-old – but Jurick remained strong.

Her relationship with Bob Jurick, who survives his wife, helped.

“It’s a beautiful love story,” Morely said. “They went together like peanut butter and jelly. They held hands, and they still kissed.”

The couple celebrated their 44th anniversary on Sept. 3.

Morely said Jurick wrote – Each day is a happy day – on the wall in the hospital she spent her last days at, and noted her mother took pleasure in seeing a beautiful rhododendron bloom from her room’s window.

“She was always smiling at me,” Morely said. “She’s smiling, not because she had to smile, but because she loved me.”

Memories include a trip to Disneyland, travelling to Summerland with Moreland’s basketball team, Sunday dinners at Panabode in west Maple Ridge, and lots of camping and fishing.

“It was awesome,” Morely said. “We were really spoiled.

Friends knew Jurick as Mrs. J, or Mama Jurick, Morely said.

“To me, she was the queen of Hammond, a magical person.”

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeMother's Day

Previous story
Double lung recipient plans to partake in Maple Ridge run to give back

Just Posted

Sherlene Morley enjoyed every last minute with her mom, Gail Jurick. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman celebrates last Mother’s Day with mom

Sharlene Morely had a final Mother’s Day celeration with Gail Jurisk on May 1

David and Julie Kaplan with their children Estelle and Justin. (Special to The News)
BC family whose move was stopped by COVID border closure back on the road

Maple Ridge’s Kaplan family will arrive at their new home in Nova Scotia on Wednesday

A sign to students outside Pitt Meadows secondary. The school is currently listed by Fraser Health as having COVID-19 exposures. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have COVID-19 exposures

Highland Park, Laity View added to list of nine with cases in past two weeks

Balaji Kumar in front of his backyard observatory in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man makes astronomical discovery

Balaji Kumar spotted a dwarf nova outburst from his backyard observatory

Jack Emberly is the host of a podcast on CEED Pod. (The News files)
CEED Centre in Maple Ridge launches new podcast

Available on CEED Centre website

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

Erik Christian Oun, who worked for the Coquitlam school district, has had his teaching licence suspended for half a year. (Pixabay)
Coquitlam teacher suspended after persistently messaging students online, calling them ‘cutie’ and ‘sweetheart’

Erik Christian Oun’s teaching licence has been suspended for half a year, in a decision made by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. moves to bar people with unpaid COVID fines from getting, renewing driver’s licence

Only 14% of people have paid their fines as of May 8

Brad MacKenzie, advocacy chair for the ALS Society of B.C., says having research projects in the province allows people here to have access to cutting-edge treatments now being developed. (B.C. government video)
B.C. funds research chair for Lou Gehrig’s disease at UBC

Pandemic has cut off patient access to international projects

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Terry Driver as he looked around the time of the killing of Tanya Smith and the attempted murder of Misty Cockerill in Abbotsford in October 1995. No current photos are available of Driver.
‘Abbotsford Killer’ Terry Driver denied parole, deemed ‘high risk’ to re-offend

Driver murdered Tanya Smith, 16, and seriously injured Misty Cockerill, 15, in 1995

In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is pictured in a pharmacy in Boulogne Billancourt, outside Paris. Questions remained Wednesday about the future of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Canada, as Manitoba limited use of the shot and Ontario announced it planned to save an incoming shipment to use as second doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Christophe Ena, File
Questions remain about the future of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot in Canada

More than two million Canadians have received AstraZeneca and 17 have been confirmed to have VITT

A Mountie issued B.C. RCMP’s first ticket for non-essential travel May 1. (Black Press Media files)
Driver ticketed, told to ‘return to Lower Mainland immediately’ by Vancouver Island police

The motorist was originally pulled over for driving-related offences May 1

(Black Press Media)
Emergency alert test an ‘accidental re-broadcast’ of last week’s, B.C. says

Province says alert was sent out due to human error

Most Read