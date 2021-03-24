Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows Community Service’s Sandi Temple has taken on a chauffeur role to help seniors get the jab. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)

Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows Community Service’s Sandi Temple has taken on a chauffeur role to help seniors get the jab. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)

Maple Ridge woman doing her part to help seniors get vaccinated

Sandi Temple has driven more than a dozen seniors to their injection appointments

Sandi Temple’s Hyundai Sante Fe has been getting some good use so far in 2021.

The Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows Community Services seniors community connector has used the SUV to drive more than a dozen seniors to vaccination appointments in Maple Ridge.

“I am registering those that need help with their vaccine registration, and some of my clients are also in need of transportation to and from the vaccination site, and I’m more than happy to do that for them,” she said.

Playing chauffeur has been rewarding for Temple.

“When they’re about to get their vaccine they’re so excited,” she said.

“They’re like, ‘Yay! Happy vaccine day to me!’ For them to receive their first vaccine and know they have some protection is great.”

READ MORE: Two Maple Ridge women of distinction nominated for award

READ MORE: Gingerbread house auction to benefit abused children in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Temple, who was fortunate enough to get her shots in January, said she keeps her vehicle stocked with disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer.

When she picks up her clients, she makes sure everyone is wearing a mask.

“For some of them, they haven’t left the house,” she said. “Our outing can be their first time out in months,” she said.

“One lady I drove recently had not been out since summer. Not even for a walk around the block.”

She noted the facilities at the vaccination clinic in Haney Place Mall are top notch.

“They’re super organized,” Temple said. “They let us go right in, and let me wait with them for the 15 minutes after the shot, too.”

A designated section has been set aside for seniors with mobility issues, she added.

“If there’s a line-up, there is a spot for people to sit and fill out their paperwork before they move on to their vaccine.

“It’s really good.”

She has received her fair share of compliments for her role in getting seniors vaccinated.

“I drove an 87-year-old the other day, and he said to me, ‘You’re my angel,’” she said.

Anyone looking for help registering for the vaccine, or in need of a lift to the vaccination clinic, can contact Sandi Temple by calling her cell phone at 604-768-8370, or emailing her at stemple@comservice.bc.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSeniorsvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seniors consultant wins City of Maple Ridge ‘accessibility and inclusiveness’ award

Just Posted

Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows Community Service’s Sandi Temple has taken on a chauffeur role to help seniors get the jab. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Maple Ridge woman doing her part to help seniors get vaccinated

Sandi Temple has driven more than a dozen seniors to their injection appointments

MP Marc Dalton has petitioned the government to eliminate loopholes around medical cannabis production. (The News files)
Dalton petitions government to close medical cannabis loopholes

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP says existing system allows organized crime to thrive

Paramedic shortage has become a big talking point in Lower Mainland. (Black Press files)
Pitt Meadows mayor expresses concerns with paramedic shortage

Mayor Dingwall wants more positions added, higher pay, and better integration of local firefighters

Parks director David Boag talks to residents of a homeless camp. (The News files)
Manager of parks and rec leaving Maple Ridge

Boag retiring after 22 years at city hall

Cpl. Victoria Boechler shaved her head to raise money for the BC Cancer Foundation. (Facebook/Ridge Meadows RCMP)
Ridge Meadows RCMP officer shaves head for Cancer Society

Cpl. Boechler raised more than $7,000, supported a loved one

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

VanVlack family of Whalley has been evicted from their townhouse after neighbour complained about special needs child making too much noise. (Submitted photo)
Whalley family evicted, says neighbour complained child with special needs is too noisy

Tenants advocacy group staged rally Wednesday on behalf of family of six

A video of the incident posted on Reddit shows the men standing in line at the McDonald’s inside the mall before a fight breaks out. (Screen grab/Reddit)
VIDEO: Unmasked man arrested after allegedly spitting in someone’s face in Metrotown

Burnaby RCMP say they are looking into whether assault charges are warranted

(File photo)
Charges laid in connection to burned body found in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

FILE – An entomologist displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample brought in from Japan for research, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Researchers are looking for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 puts a dampener on the field research season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson
Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

Paul Van Westendorp and his team will be searching in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island for nests

Most Read