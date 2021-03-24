Maple Ridge woman doing her part to help seniors get vaccinated

Sandi Temple has driven more than a dozen seniors to their injection appointments

Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows Community Service’s Sandi Temple has taken on a chauffeur role to help seniors get the jab. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)

Sandi Temple’s Hyundai Sante Fe has been getting some good use so far in 2021.

The Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows Community Services seniors community connector has used the SUV to drive more than a dozen seniors to vaccination appointments in Maple Ridge.

“I am registering those that need help with their vaccine registration, and some of my clients are also in need of transportation to and from the vaccination site, and I’m more than happy to do that for them,” she said.

Playing chauffeur has been rewarding for Temple.

“When they’re about to get their vaccine they’re so excited,” she said.

“They’re like, ‘Yay! Happy vaccine day to me!’ For them to receive their first vaccine and know they have some protection is great.”

Temple, who was fortunate enough to get her shots in January, said she keeps her vehicle stocked with disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer.

When she picks up her clients, she makes sure everyone is wearing a mask.

“For some of them, they haven’t left the house,” she said. “Our outing can be their first time out in months,” she said.

“One lady I drove recently had not been out since summer. Not even for a walk around the block.”

She noted the facilities at the vaccination clinic in Haney Place Mall are top notch.

“They’re super organized,” Temple said. “They let us go right in, and let me wait with them for the 15 minutes after the shot, too.”

A designated section has been set aside for seniors with mobility issues, she added.

“If there’s a line-up, there is a spot for people to sit and fill out their paperwork before they move on to their vaccine.

“It’s really good.”

She has received her fair share of compliments for her role in getting seniors vaccinated.

“I drove an 87-year-old the other day, and he said to me, ‘You’re my angel,’” she said.

Anyone looking for help registering for the vaccine, or in need of a lift to the vaccination clinic, can contact Sandi Temple by calling her cell phone at 604-768-8370, or emailing her at stemple@comservice.bc.ca.