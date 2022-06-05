Miss Pitt Meadows crowned at ceremony in Harris Road Park

Victoria Woycheshen said she is happy to represent the youth of the community

Miss Pitt Meadows Victoria Woycheshen has her tiara and necklace put on. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Miss Pitt Meadows 2022 was crowned in a historical ceremony Saturday afternoon during the opening ceremonies for Pitt Meadows Day.

Victoria Woycheshen, 11, stood to receive the crown from outgoing Miss Pitt Meadows 2019, Emma Roberts-Ruttan, who is now 15, after a two year gap in the ritual that dates back to 1938.

The Grade 6 student at Pitt Meadows Elementary read out her speech to the crowd gathered at Harris Road Park.

“I’m so happy to stand here today to represent the youth of this community,” started Victoria.

“Pitt Meadows is special to me because of the people and it is my home,” she said.

Victoria noted how she enjoys going to community events with her family and her Girl Guide group.

“I am so honoured to be the first Miss Pitt Meadows after the two year break from the pandemic. Pitt Meadows Day is one of those special days that I always look forward to from the parade to the fireworks and all of the fun in between,” continued Miss Pitt Meadows.

“I hope you all have a very special Pitt Meadows Day and make lots of memories with your friends and families,” she ended wishing the crowd a happy Pitt Meadows Day.

READ MORE: Miss Pitt Meadows 2019 finally gets to pass on her crown

ALSO: Pitt Meadows Day turns 75

The Royal Party ceremony took place following the Pitt Meadows Day Parade at 12:30 p.m. on the main stage in the park.

Following the opening ceremonies the traditional Royal Party tea and dance took place on the field – a first for the event, which in past years was held later in the day, indoors at Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall.

Carleen McDowell, manager of recreation and culture with the city, said it made for a long day for the children and they wanted to enjoy the activities in the park.

