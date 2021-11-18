More than $50,000 raised for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows veterans at this years poppy campaign

Donations to businesses and schools yet to be counted

Sherry Boudreau, poppy chairman for local legion Branch 88, is thanking all her volunteers for this years poppy campaign. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Thousands were raised for veterans in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the Remembrance Day poppy campaign.

A total of $57,157.94 was collected, not including donations at businesses and schools, that have yet to come in.

“We had a wonderful turnout for our ceremony in front of our Cenotaph at the Legion. The lounge was open so we had a wonderful crowd as well,” said Sherry Boudreau, poppy chairman for local legion Branch 88.

Boudreau was overwhelmed by the generosity of the community.

“It’s a heartwarming feeling to know that there are people out there who still remember the veterans and currently serving military members,” added Boudreau.

Last year the local legion, which is the largest branch in the country, raised $82,000 – four thousand more than the previous year.

Boudreau thanked all those that volunteered their time for the campaign.

“It’s your hard work that brought this year’s campaign to life. I’m forever grateful.”

