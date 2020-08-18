New Artists in Residence for Maple Ridge

Artists will work out of the Port Haney residency location at 11630 224 Street.

Two new Artists in Residence will be starting in the Port Haney location in Maple Ridge come September.

Aaron Moran and Taryn Hubbard received their placement for their proposal called Double Take, that will use temporary art installations at different sites around the community to enhance and reflect on the spaces we see everyday.

Maple Ridge residents of all ages and walks of life will have the opportunity to engage in their projects.

Aaron S. Moran is an award-winning artist and operator of the press Poor Quality. His sculptures, site-specific works and photographs have been exhibited locally and internationally.

In 2011, he held a year-long artist residency at the Ranger Station Gallery in Harrison Hot Springs where he programmed workshops for primary and secondary students, seniors, as well as maintained the attached community art gallery.

He has taught at the University of the Fraser Valley and University of Windsor in the areas of sculpture, printmaking, and interdisciplinary media.

Taryn Hubbard is a writer whose first full-length poetry collection Desire Path—which focuses on the poetry of place of Surrey, BC—is available through Talonbooks.

She has led creative writing workshops with teachers and students at Surrey Schools and co-founded the South of Fraser Inter-Arts Collective, where she managed community arts programs, including budgets, grants and volunteers.

As collaborators, they produce site-specific and gallery-based art works that respond to their surroundings.

Their vision is to ignite conversation and art-making participation in themes related to the environment, particularly through a lens that looks at the intersection of the suburban place, transportation, development, nature and technology.

The Artist in Residence program provides an opportunity for artists to create arts-based community engagement projects and activities in exchange for a live-work studio space at city owned properties.

The program’s goals are to enhance community cultural development and “pride of place” by activating and animating neighbourhoods, public facilities and/or parks. Artists throughout BC responded to the call for Expressions of Interest for the Program.

The Artist in Residence Program is supported through the Maple Ridge Public Art Steering Committee in collaboration with City of Maple Ridge’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Department.

For more information go to mapleridge.ca/1513.



