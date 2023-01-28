Nominations open for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Climate Champion

Contest open to individuals, organizations, or businesses leading the fight against climate change

Nominations are now open for a community Climate Champion.

Any individual, organization, or business can be nominated in the contest, as long as they are community leaders in the fight against climate change.

The contest is put on by the Maple Ridge Climate Hub, who will be recognizing these individuals on Earth Day in Maple ridge.

They are looking for nominees who are demonstrating that it is possible to combat climate change and who are inspiring others in the community to take action.

Last year they recognized seven Climate Champions who:

• promoted cycling for commuting, shopping and recreation

• improved the energy efficiency of their century-old home

• led a student environmental and climate awareness group

• collected and distributed food that would otherwise end up emitting greenhouse gases in a landfill

• promoted climate-friendly transportation for children travelling to and from their elementary school

• repaired and fixed consumer goods to extend their useful life

• made sure their business reduced their carbon footprint through careful choice of products and recycling

“We’re sure there are many more Climate Champions in our community, which you can help recognize in 2023,” said contest organizer Steve Ranta.

Nominations are open until Monday, April 17, and can be submitted through the Climate Hub’s website, at: mapleridgeclimatehub.ca/workshops-events/climate-champion-awards.