ON THE PAGE: Discover what’s available indoors and out from the library

Visit the local FVRL branch for storytimes, puzzle cubes, free comics, and more

Maple Ridge librarian Brandon is excited to start in-person Storytimes again in May. (Special to The News)

By Liza Morris/Special to The News

The weather is finally improving, but there are still lots of reasons to visit your local public library in-person or online.

Wanting to get out into the great outdoors?

Look to the skies with a birdwatching backpacks, batpacks, or a telescope from our “Playground” lending collection.

Or check out one of our new puzzle vube kits, which include a variety of puzzle cubes, easy instruction books, and a quick start guide.

Missing in-person children’s programs? Great news!

In May, we are back to delivering in-person Babytimes and Storytimes at the library.

Maple Ridge Public Library will host in-person Babytimes at 9:30 a.m., on Mondays, May 2 to 16,; as well as Storytimes at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the month. Registration is required.

Pitt Meadows Public Library will host in-person Baby Socials on Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Storytimes on Fridays, 10:30 to 11 a.m. No registration is required.

If you have enjoyed our on-demand and live Zoom children’s programs, they continue to be available. Check out @ReadLearnPlay on Facebook and YouTube for amazing on-demand programs. Follow the Events link at www.fvrl.bc.ca to register for live interactive Zoom Babytimes and Storytimes.

Looking for fun crafting activities? Stop by Maple Ridge Public Library in May for fairy tale-themed “Take & Makes” or Pitt Meadows Public Library for Star Wars-themed “Take & Makes.”

Both libraries will also be hosting fun Star Wars-themed in-library activities on May 4 for Star Wars day and handing out amazing free comics to celebrate free comic book day on May 7.

For teens, how creative can you get?

With the Imagine contest it can be anything you put your mind to! Submit your best artistic endeavour for a chance to win great prizes (and the glory, of course). All submissions must be received by May 14.

For adults, check out FVRL’s upcoming live Zoom author presentations with Christina Myers and Omar El Akkad.

On May 3, Christina Myers will be doing a reading and an audience Q&A.

Christina is a writer, editor, and former journalist. She was the creator and editor of the IPPY-award winning anthology “BIG: Stories about Life in Plus-Sized Bodies” (2020), and the author of the novel “The List of Last Chances” (2021).

She teaches creative non-fiction through SFU’s continuing studies creative writing department, and is the co-host of a reading series called “Words in the Burbs.”

On May 18, Omar El Akkad will be doing a reading from and discussing his novel, “What Strange Paradise.”

He is an author and journalist.

El Akkad’s debut novel, “American War,” is an international bestseller and has been translated into 13 languages.

He has won numerous awards for journalism and his fiction and non-fiction writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, Le Monde, Guernica, GQ, and many other newspapers and magazines.

Online registration is required for both free live Zoom author talks.

For more information about FVRL’s programs and services, check out www.fvrl.bc.ca or contact your local library.

– Liza Morris is a community librarian at the Maple Ridge Public Library

