ON THE PAGE: Library gearing up for a busy autum

Repair Cafes are back at the library. The last one was held in November 2019. (Special to The News) Artists are back at the library, again, including members of the Whonnock Spinners & Weavers. Their last visit was 2019. (Special to The News) During the last Diwali celebration at the library, lessons on traditional dance were on the agenda. (Special to The News)

By Liza Morris/Special to The News

As summer roles to a close and we look forward to cooler days and crisp fall leaves, remember to check out your local public library for special autumn celebrations and activities.

In recognition of Climate Action Week from Sept. 23 to 29, join internationally celebrated journalist and historian Gwynne Dyer at Maple Ridge Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for a presentation on the climate crisis: “Planetary Maintenance Engineers.”

For more or to register, visit the Eventbrite page.

Reflecting on several years of interviews with more than 50 climate scientists, Dyer asserts that we are in deep trouble, but we are not doomed.

This talk investigates where we are in terms of global emissions reductions and where we need to be in order to survive, including climate engineering as a possible bridge to get us through the crisis without a catastrophe.

Check out the events section on the FVRL website to register for this special free event.

Join Maple Ridge Public Library and our remarkable artistic community to celebrate Culture Days 2022 with Artists in the Library.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., watch local artists from the Arts Studio Tour and Whonnock Weavers & Spinners demonstrate their skills and discuss their work in the library foyer.

🥫💝 July 20 to August 31 donate food and household items at the library for your local food bank. Please note: only non-perishable, unexpired, commercially packed food accepted. Waive up to $30 of remaining late fines during this time. ✨Find out more: https://t.co/bsMuYBvNMZ pic.twitter.com/0xeugL6KkX — FVRL – Fraser Valley Regional Library (@ReadLearnPlay) August 28, 2022

Do you want to learn how to repair broken household items to help save money, energy, and natural resources? Check out the Repair Cafe at the library on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn how to darn your socks or fix your broken bicycle, stuffed toy, kettle, alarm clock, picture frame and more, using Repair Cafe tools, glue, yarn and spare parts!

Experienced volunteers from the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society will share advice or lend a hand with repairs.

To celebrate Canadian Library Month, join Maple Ridge Public Library staff for a customer appreciation day on Friday, Oct. 7, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Enjoy coffee and cake, take a back room tour, spin the wheel to win a prize, and learn about all the amazing free resources and programs available at your local public library.

Finally, on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., come enjoy a very special celebration of Diwali, one of the most vibrant events on the South Asian calendar.

Join the library, Ridge Meadows South Asian Cultural Society, Ridge Meadows Multicultural Society, and Family Education & Support Centre to learn about the customs of this joyous day, enjoy music and dance performances, and taste delicious South Asian food.

For more information about FVRL programs and services, check out the website or stop by your local public library.

– Liza Morris is a community librarian at Maple Ridge Public Library

.