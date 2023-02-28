Participants brave snow for homeless walk in Maple Ridge

About 50 people took part in the Coldest Night of the Year walk in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News) About 50 people took part in the Coldest Night of the Year walk in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News) About 50 people took part in the Coldest Night of the Year walk in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News) Councillor Onyeka Dozie, left, and Mayor Dan Ruimy talk with a Community Safety Officer. (Special to The News) About 50 people took part in the Coldest Night of the Year walk in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News) About 50 people took part in the Coldest Night of the Year walk in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News) Councillor Onyeka Dozie, left, and Mayor Dan Ruimy talk watch a Community Safety Officer decorate a photo frame for Coldest Night of the Year. (Special to The News) About 50 people took part in the Coldest Night of the Year walk in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News) About 50 people took part in the Coldest Night of the Year walk in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News) About 50 people took part in the Coldest Night of the Year walk in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Just as the snow started to fall, more than 50 people left Maple Ridge Alliance Church to embark on a walk in support of people experiencing homelessness in the community.

It was the perfect weather, not only adding beauty to the walk, but it gave participants an idea of what it is truely like for people who call the streets of the city their home.

So far $8,500 was raised for Food for the Soul Project was raised by 67 walkers on 13 teams who took part. That is 31 per cent of their $27,000 goal.

However, director and founder of Food For The Soul Project Aida Tajbakhesh, noted the amount raised is only secondary to the walk.

Tajbakhesh described the evening walk as beautiful.

“The snow was coming down as we were heading out to walk. Perfect timing. Was a beautiful walk with a purpose of serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness,” said Tajbakhesh.

Food For The Soul Project has been putting on the walk for the past three years, although this years was the first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic took place.

This year the event included karaoke, hot chocolate, and chilli for after the walk – and 14 volunteers helped make the event a success.

“We made enough chilli for about 100 people and it went fast,” added Tajbakhesh.

More than 180 locations across the country participated in this years walk, with each one raising money for a different charity.

Tajbakhesh wanted to thank everyone who particpated, donated, volunteered their time, and walked in the event.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy their time! Specially for our first in person walk. We hope to make each year better,” she said.

Donations are still welcome at cnoy.org/location/mapleridge.