PHOTOS: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows pets all decked out for the holidays

Our viewers shared some pictures of their furry friends in their most festive outfits

Gracie and Jax were not very impressed during their first-ever visit with Santa. (Nicolle Burnett/Special to The News)

With Christmas right around the corner, many Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows pets have been getting into the holiday spirit.

RELATED: Pet photos with Santa in downtown Maple Ridge

We recently put out a call for pictures of local pets who were all dressed up for some holiday festivities.

We received dozens of responses with pictures ranging from the hilarious to the downright adorable.

French bulldogs Gracie and Jax were able to meet Santa for the first time, which neither of them appeared to be very thrilled about.

Meanwhile, a couple of Shih Tzus named Meela and Gizmo had a bit of mother-son bonding time as they donned their decorative antlers and Santa hat.

RELATED: Santa Claus to the rescue when dog falls through ice in Okanagan Lake

Here are a few of the festive photos that were submitted.

ChristmasHolidayspetPets

Knox is looking camera-ready in his holiday shirt and sweater vest. (Amanda Williams/Special to The News)

Bre Nicolato’s fluffy companions are all decked out in their gingerbread onesies this Christmas. (Bre Nicolato/Special to The News)

Lilly seems to be a less-than-happy reindeer this Christmas season. (Dina McCulloch/Special to The News)

Looks like Ryker made it onto Santa’s nice list this year. (Erin Kemp/Special to The News)

Heather Maussion-Anderson’s pug is proving you can be festive while still remaining cozy in bed. (Heather Maussion-Anderson/Special to The News)

Meela (left) and Gizmo (right), mother and son, are all decked out in their festive headwear. (Jocelyn Greiner/Special to The News)

Louis and Axel stopped by to see Santa and make sure that he knew what was on their wish list. (Karen Rayner/Special to The News)

Tamara Malone’s Australian Shepherd had a photogenic moment in front of the Christmas lights during one of their walks. (Tamara Malone/Special to The News)

Tanya Zagari’s French bulldog is feeling the holiday spirit in the decorative accessories. (Tanya Zagari/Special to The News)