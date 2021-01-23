Pitt Meadows Art Gallery featuring photography

Pros and amateurs submitted their images on a variety of themes

The Pitt Meadows Art Gallery will be running a photography exhibition through February and March.

Another new year brings another new first to the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery.

In the coming months, the gallery on Harris Road will look at life through the photographer’s lens, with an in-person and online photography exhibition. The Exhibition runs from Feb. 6 to Mar. 28.

Images submitted from amateur and professional photographers were chosen for their interpretations of the six different categories: Landscapes, Black and White, Reflections, Street, People and Forgotten Objects.

All work will be available for sale.

