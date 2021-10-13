Pitt Meadows athlete raises over $6,500 running for 24 hours around Rolley Lake

David Linde ran for 24 hours to raise money for Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association. (David Linde/Special to The News)

A 24-hour run by a Pitt Meadows athlete, managed to raised funds for the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association, earlier this October.

David Linde, ran around Rolley Lake in Maple Ridge for 24 hours on Oct. 9 and 10 to raise funds for Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association. The athlete who played with the association for 15 years, wanted to give something back to the organization that shaped him, and that’s how he decided to take his love for running and ultra running, and put it towards raising funds for the association, he said.

Linde had earlier started a GoFundMe, through which he raised $6,150. The remaining funds were donated during the event.

“The run went great overall! The night-time was challenging due to the intense rainfall, but thankful to have my support crew there to help me through it. We raised over $6,500 for the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association,” he said.

Linde had a few close friends that came and ran with him, while his girlfriend and his mother manned the aid station.

“I am a little sore, and looking forward to some restful days ahead. I am so thankful for everyone’s support and everyone that donated, I couldn’t do what I do without them,” said Linde, adding that the raised funds would go towards helping support athletes with registration and equipment costs.

”I feel so lucky to be able to use my current passion of running to give back to my childhood sport of hockey!” he added.

Linde ended the run going down on his knee, not from exhaustion, but to propose to his girlfriend of 10 years, making this a double celebration for him.

