The Pitt Meadows Museum will feature new exhibitions and virtual activities. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Pitt Meadows Museum reopening to the public

Museum has been closed since Mar. 17 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Pitt Meadows Museum will be reopening its doors to the Old General Store and Hoffmann and Son Machine Shop, but with new safety measures in place.

Visitors will be now be limited to a maximum of four people inside each building, with the exception of a family or social circle which will be limited to a max of six people.

Sanitizing stations have been placed in each building to use when entering and leaving.

Contact information will be collected for each visitor for contact tracing purposes.

Visitors will also be directed one-way around each site and there will be separate doors to enter the facilities and exit them.

Physical distancing measures will be enforced.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows shuts down its rec buildings in COVID-19 fight

All hands-on and interactive displays have been removed from both buildings and staff will be required to wear face shields.

Masks for visitors will be recommended.

“A lot of planning went into the museum’s reopening to ensure the health and safety of visitors and staff,” said the City of Pitt Meadows chief administrative officer Mark Roberts .

“For everyone’s safety, additional protocols are in place,” he added.

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall is excited about a number of new exhibits at the museum, including a Miss Pitt Meadows display in the Annette Code Parlour and the opportunities for visitors to participate virtually as part of the Pitt Meadows Pandemic Tales and Heritage Thursdays.

READ MORE: Underpass may force relocation of Pitt Meadows museum

“Pitt Meadows is very proud of our past and the Museum provides unique learning opportunities while helping to preserve our history,” noted Mayor Dingwall.

School tours are still on hold, in addition to on-site archival visitors and Museum Sunday programs.

Washrooms will also remain closed.

Doors reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

For more information, including operating hours, visit pittmeadowsmuseum.com.

 

