A man paddling alone capsized his newly purchased kayak on the Alouette River on Sunday, May 2. (Klamer Eggens/ Facebook)

A man paddling alone capsized his newly purchased kayak on the Alouette River on Sunday, May 2. (Klamer Eggens/ Facebook)

Pitt Meadows Paddling Club provides water safety tips for canoers and kayakers

Katie Stein-Sather says: know how to swim, go with friends, be aware of boat and surroundings

As the days get a little warmer, the many water features in-and-around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows get more enticing to local paddling enthusiasts.

While it can be tempting to hop right in, a little respect for the terrain is in order first.

Rescues have occurred along the Fraser, Pitt and Alouette Rivers already this year, and while all have escaped relatively unscathed, that isn’t necessarily always the case.

Katie Stein Sather, commodore for the Pitt Meadows Paddling Club, pointed out some simple tips for safely enjoying the local H2O.

“First thing you do is learn how to swim,” she said.

“When I started paddling I realized I didn’t know how to swim well enough, so I went to take swim lessons as an adult.”

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows paddling club looking for a new location

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows fire attend water rescue

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows photographer snaps cyclists helping capsized kayaker

She noted paddling, whether its on a canoe or a kayak, is better enjoyed with company.

“Ideally you want one boat to rescue you, and another boat to retrieve your boat,” she said.

“And it’s more fun to go with friends anyway.”

Knowing your vessel is also paramount.

“There are specific skills required with each different type of boat,” Stein Sather said.

“And you’ve got to know how to get it where you want it to go, just like if you were to drive a car.”

Being aware of hazards like rocks, branches from above (sweepers) and ones submerged (strainers) can be critical too.

“You want to be able to spot them, maneuver around them, and use the current to your advantage,” she said.

While some of the smaller local lakes are probably the best for beginners, rivers can be enjoyed too.

Stein Sather said the Lower Alouette is fairly easy to maneuver, but more experience is needed to float down the Pitt or Fraser Rivers.

“For the Pitt, the biggest hazards are boat traffic and the wind,” she said.

“The boats leave a lot of wake and they don’t see you or respect you.”

The experienced paddler said although she has traversed the Fraser River from Hope down to Vancouver, she prefers to stay off it.

Finally, she said it’s important to remember to pack right.

“You must have a (personal flotation device) in your boat. The best thing is to wear it,” Stein Sather said. “You’ve also got to have a signalling device, like a whistle, and a throw rope, as well as a bailer or small bucket.”

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePaddlingPitt MeadowsWater

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grow-A-Row for the food bank in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Geographic distribution of COVID-19 by local health area, for the week of April 25 to May 1.(BCCDC/Special to The News)
COVID-19 case counts drop in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows for fourth straight week

CDC stats show 2,664 people in area hit by pandemic since January 2020

A man paddling alone capsized his newly purchased kayak on the Alouette River on Sunday, May 2. (Klamer Eggens/ Facebook)
Pitt Meadows Paddling Club provides water safety tips for canoers and kayakers

Katie Stein-Sather says: know how to swim, go with friends, be aware of boat and surroundings

Grass Greetings of Pitt Meadows were the opening day sponsor for the Haney Farmers Market on Saturday. (Special to The News)
Great start to Haney Farmers Market

Market returns Saturday mornings in downtown Maple Ridge

(Drive BC)
UPDATE: All lanes open on Lougheed Highway after crash in Maple Ridge

Incident was first reported around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday

Gardeners at the Intergenerational Garden participated in the Grow-A-Row program for the Friends In Need Food Bank in previous years. (The News files)
Grow-A-Row for the food bank in Maple Ridge

Friends In Need Food Bank in need of gardeners to produce fresh produce

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O���Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Members of Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. (File photo)
B.C.-wide #DayOfMusic to feature 100-plus free virtual concerts May 15

‘Our colleagues across the province have figured out new ways to perform and connect,’ VSO boss says

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP investigating after woman, 25, dies after industrial accident in Richmond

The employee’s next of kin are being notified

Two passengers were recently fined thousands of dollars after they faked their pre-flight COVID-19 test results. (Paul Clarke/Black Press)
2 passengers in Canada fined thousands for faking pre-flight COVID-19 tests

The government issued a warning Thursday to others thinking of doing the same – do it and you’ll be ordered to pay

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(File)
With revenge porn on the rise in 2021, B.C. seeks feedback for new legislation

New legislation could help victims take down images and receive compensation

(Kamloops This Week file photo)
Federal police unit takes over probe of B.C. regional district’s spending

Financial Integrity Sensitive Investigations Unit is now reviewing the case

A black bear made a visit to downtown Vancouver Tuesday, May 4. The animal was spotted on train tracks in Gastown shortly after at 2:30 p.m. (Twitter/Craig Minielly)
VIDEO: Black bear spotted meandering around downtown Vancouver

The bear was reportedly tranquilized by conservation officers Tuesday afternoon

Flow Academy is located at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Interior Health locks out Kelowna martial arts gym following COVID violations

Actions were taken after all other steps to gain compliance were exhausted, says health authority

Most Read