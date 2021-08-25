Pitt Meadows to host their final summer concert series for this year, today

The free concert will be at Spirit Square from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Summer Serenade’s closing night will be taking place tonight at the Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows.

The concert that opened on July 7, offered residents free musical evenings, with the Bruce James Orchestra. The 19-member band performed every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m., and the closing night on Aug. 25 will see more of the band’s performance.

In a social media post, the city said, “It’s the last night of our free Summer Serenade concert series! Join us in Spirit Square, 7-9pm for a fun evening of big band music & dancing with the Bruce James Orchestra.”

This outdoor performance has been seeing people enjoying the music and dancing to the tunes. Residents are invited to enjoy the last concert and bring their own lawn chair, blanket or dancing shoes.

