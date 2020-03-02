Poetry and photo contests open for Earth Day in Maple Ridge

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society is accepting entries to the Earth Day photo and poetry contests.

This years theme is Get Active! Healthy Community, Healthy Self, with a focus on healthy infrastructure, environmental health and physical health.

There are three categories in each contest – ages 10 and younger, youth aged 11 to 16 years and adult aged 17 and older.

All styles of poetry will be accepted and the contest is open to all B.C. residents.

Poems cannot exceed 350 words and must be previously unpublished.

They will be judged on the relevance to the Earth Day theme, judge’s impression, poetic structure, spelling and grammar and originality.

There is a limit of two entries per person.

Three winners will be selected in each category and results will be announced Mar. 23.

Entries must be sent to edpoetry@rmrecycling.org by midnight on Friday Mar. 6.

Photographs must be submitted in jpg format and a minimum of 1MB. Photo contest entries will be posted on the Celebrate Earth Day Facebook page and voting will be open to the public.

A winner will be selected in each category plus there will be a grand prize winner.

Entries for this contest should be sent to edphotos@rmrecycling.org no later than Mar. 6 as well.

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society will also be hosting a screening of The Lorax along with popcorn and snacks for the class with the most contest entries. The school, teacher’s name and division number must be included with each entry.

Earth Day takes place from 10 to 2 p.m. on Apr. 18 in Memorial Peace Park, downtown Maple Ridge.

Every year it attracts more than 3,000 people.

Select winners will be invited to share their work at the event.

For more information go to rmrecycling.org.

