Principal of Maple Ridge school turning blue for cancer research

Adam Stanley will be dying his hair blue if students raise $2,000 at Terry Fox Run

Adam Stanley, principal of Alexander Robinson Elementary School, had his hair dyed blue last year after students reached their fundraising goal. (Special to the News)

The principal of a Maple Ridge elementary school is hoping to dye his hair electric blue.

Not because it is now vogue and in style, nor to start a new craze, but to raise money for a good cause.

Adam Stanley, principal of Alexander Robinson Elementary School, is motivating his students to raise $2,000 for their upcoming Terry Fox Run, with the promise that if they meet that goal, he will have his hair dyed by the vice principal.

The idea came from a teacher at the school, Todd Oleksyn who grows his hair all year long so he can shave it off if the students raise the money.

“When he started at our school, which was about four years ago, he asked if anyone else would be willing to do the same. And I said, you know what, I’m not sure if I have enough hair to effectively shave off. But I am happy to dye what I have blue or any other colour,” laughed Stanley.

Typically they have used blue hair dye because it lasts longer. And, added Stanley, the brand of hair dye the vice principal chooses to use, doesn’t burn, but stings a bit when it is applied.

“The kids really enjoy this idea,” he chuckled. “I make sure to ensure that it appears appropriately agonizing when its getting done. That seems to achieve the fundraising goal.”

About 600 students will be taking part in the run on Wednesday Sept. 29. They will be following current COVID safety protocols which will mean socially distanced volunteer and leadership students helping out, and staggered starts.

The students will be running a circle loop south along 238b Street and then along 118 Avenue starting at 10 a.m. until about noon.

READ MORE: Thousands raised for virtual Terry Fox Run in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Alexander Robinson is not the only school to hold a Terry Fox run next week. Schools across the entire district will be holding runs that will raise money for cancer research in Canada with the hope that one day there will be a cure.

Terry Fox, who, at 18, lost a leg to osteogenic sarcoma – a cancer that starts in the bone – decided to run across Canada in 1980 to raise money for cancer research. But after 143 days and 5,373 kilometres he had to stop because the cancer had spread to his lungs. Fox died on June 28, 1981. He was only 22.

ALSO: Young and old brave rain for Pitt Meadows Terry Fox Run

Stanley is always impressed by the generosity of the community.

“I’m always really, really impressed by the willingness that the community has, to open their hearts and help out around Terry Fox especially. It’s always been very successful here,” said Stanley.

“And I think my dignity is a small price to pay.”

maple ridgePitt Meadows