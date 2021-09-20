Proof of full vaccination needed to catch fall season at the ACT in Maple Ridge

In November the Bergmann Piano Duo will be performing One Piano, Four Hands, (The ACT Arts Centre/Special to The News)

To check out a performance at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge this fall patrons will have to show proof of full vaccination.

A vaccine passport will be needed as proof of two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, cross-checked with a government issued identification.

“The ACT supports these measures as they provide an extra level of safety and comfort to patrons, staff, volunteers, and attendees under 12 during the season,” read a statement from the local arts centre.

“The measures allow The ACT to finally resume activities after a long period of severely reduced operations,” they said.

In addition to required proof of vaccination, the ACT will continue to offer half-capacity seating in the Mainstage Theatre.

Opening night for the fall season will be on Oct. 30 with a concert by three-time Juno Award nominated singer/songwriter Jill Barber along with a full band. Barber’s music spans multiple genres including folk, vocal jazz, pop – in both French and English. With the exception of an intimate concert during the pandemic, Barber last played at the ACT in 2011.

The Classical Coffee Concert Series will be returning once again to the ACT with The Bergmann Piano Duo. On Nov. 4, they will be performing One Piano, Four Hands, as they take the audience on a tour of Paris, New York and Hollywood. On December 9, The Bergmann’s will be joined by duo harpists Miya and Kaori Otake for Music for 287 Strings, 10 Pedals and More.

Beethoven 251, a performance to celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven’s belated 250th birthday, will feature David Gillham on violin, Bo Peng on cello, and Chiharu Iinuma on piano, for a chamber music concert on Nov. 14, with works by Beethoven, as well as a few pieces by Soviet composer Dmitri Shostakovich and Austrian composer Franz Schubert.

Also on the Mainstage, Van Django along with vocalist L.J. Mounteney, will be featuring an evening of Hot Club gypsy jazz on Nov. 19. Their original compositions and arrangements are propelled by driving rhythms and boundless creativity.

Clair-Obscur, will visiting from Europe on Dec. 4, featuring the renowned Corsican polyphonic singers, A Filetta, joined by musical group, Constantinople. The concert promises the allure of ancient music and soaring voices in a powerful and moving synergy and is being presented in partnership with Early Music Vancouver.

There will be two performances of a best of The Nutcracker by Ballet Victoria – Dec. 11 and 12. The shortened version of the classic ballet promises a timeless score, beautifully executed dance, brilliant costumes, complex choreography, humour and, several surprises. Run time is around one hour.

Finally, the perennial tradition Winter Harp will be returning with two performances to wrap up the Holiday season. This world-class ensemble of singers, harps, flute, violin, medieval instruments and percussion, will feature a concert of heartwarming songs and stories in celebration of Christmas. The musicians, in rich medieval attire, will perform on a stage set with magnificent backdrops of cathedral and snow.

The ACT Gift Shop is also open and carries original artwork as well as artisan cards, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, basketry, glass, wood, and more. The gift shop directly supports The ACT activities and provides a venue for local and regional artists and artisans to sell their one-of-a-kind work locally.

For more information go to theactmapleridge.org.