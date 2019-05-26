RCACC 77th annual ceremonial review in Maple Ridge

The 77th Annual Ceremonial Review of 1838 The Royal Westminster Regiment Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps took place on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The 1838 The Royal Westminster Regiment Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps held their 77th Annual Ceremonial Review across from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 88 on Sunday.

The event started with a parade and then the arrival of the Reviewing Officer and a general salute.

Reviewing Officer this year was Major Greg Chan.

Presentations by the Green Star Cadets, the Red Star Cadets, the Rifle Drill Team and the Silver Star Cadets took place.

There was also a fieldcraft demonstration and a cadet correspondent presentation followed by an awards ceremony.



cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

The 77th Annual Ceremonial Review of 1838 The Royal Westminster Regiment Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps took place on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

