The 77th Annual Ceremonial Review of 1838 The Royal Westminster Regiment Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps took place on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

RCACC 77th annual ceremonial review in Maple Ridge

Annual review included demonstrations and awards

The 1838 The Royal Westminster Regiment Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps held their 77th Annual Ceremonial Review across from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 88 on Sunday.

The event started with a parade and then the arrival of the Reviewing Officer and a general salute.

Reviewing Officer this year was Major Greg Chan.

Presentations by the Green Star Cadets, the Red Star Cadets, the Rifle Drill Team and the Silver Star Cadets took place.

There was also a fieldcraft demonstration and a cadet correspondent presentation followed by an awards ceremony.


cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The 77th Annual Ceremonial Review of 1838 The Royal Westminster Regiment Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps took place on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The 77th Annual Ceremonial Review of 1838 The Royal Westminster Regiment Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps took place on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The 77th Annual Ceremonial Review of 1838 The Royal Westminster Regiment Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps took place on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Previous story
On Cooking: Trust the reliable butcher

Just Posted

RCACC 77th annual ceremonial review in Maple Ridge

Annual review included demonstrations and awards

On Cooking: Trust the reliable butcher

‘Aromas embraced my senses like a welcoming friend.’

Untrending: Happiness arrives like a hummingbird

‘Pay attention to the little things.’

Ruskin Dam project complete, road re-opens over bridge

Bash on the Bridge celebration Saturday.

Hilti opens new service centre in Pitt Meadows business park

Located on Airport Way in Golden Ears Business Park.

Police say it’s “impressive” no arrests were made after Raptors celebrations

Toronto will play the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors next

Semis catch fire at wrecker off Highway 1 in west Abbotsford

Crews called to scene at around 2 p.m., finding up to six semis that had caught fire at the wrecker

Social media giants in hot seat as politicians consider regulations in Ottawa

Committee members will also grill representatives from Facebook, Twitter

Finland defeats Canada for gold medal at hockey world championship

Canada will take home silver

Wildfire crews watching for dangerous wind shift in High Level, Alta.

The Chuckegg Creek fire is raging out of control about three kilometres southwest of the town

UN urges Canada to take more vulnerable Mexican migrants from Central America

The request comes as the United States takes a harder line on its Mexican border

Mistrial declared in Jamie Bacon murder plot trial

Bacon was on trial for counselling to commit the murder of Person X

B.C. VIEWS: Money-laundering melodrama made for TV

Public inquiry staged to point fingers before 2021 election

Canadian homebuyers escaping high housing costs by moving to secondary cities

In British Columbia, exurbs have grown in the Hope Valley and Kamloops

Most Read