Registration open for Maple Ridge Community Foundation golf tournament

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation is getting ready for their annual fundraising golf tournament.

“I’m sure that it will be sold out,” said foundation executive director Monica Hampu. “We are doing well already and I haven’t done much advertising on it because I’ve focused on the Citizen of the Year Awards.”

The tournament is open to the public and no golf skills are required to play.

This is the first golf tournament since 2019 for the foundation that in past years has attracted about 150 people who typically raise about $70,000 at the event.

There is still room to register for golfers and there are still packages they need sponsors for, said Hampu.

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation Community Fore Charity Golf Tournament takes place Monday, June 20, at Meadow Gardens Golf Club, 19675 Meadow Gardens Way, Pitt Meadows.

Entry fee is $225 per player or $850 per foursome.

Lunch and registration go from 11:30-1 p.m. when there will be a shotgun start.

Dinner will follow.

To register or sponsor the event call 604-828-7643 or email golf@mrcf.ca.

