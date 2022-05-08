The ninth annual Maple Ridge Community Foundation Community Fore Charity Golf Tournament that takes place June 20. (Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Special to The News)

The ninth annual Maple Ridge Community Foundation Community Fore Charity Golf Tournament that takes place June 20. (Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Special to The News)

Registration open for Maple Ridge Community Foundation golf tournament

This is the first tournament for the foundation since 2019

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation is getting ready for their annual fundraising golf tournament.

Registration is now open for the 9th annual

“I’m sure that it will be sold out,” said foundation executive director Monica Hampu. “We are doing well already and I haven’t done much advertising on it because I’ve focused on the Citizen of the Year Awards.”

The tournament is open to the public and no golf skills are required to play.

This is the first golf tournament since 2019 for the foundation that in past years has attracted about 150 people who typically raise about $70,000 at the event.

There is still room to register for golfers and there are still packages they need sponsors for, said Hampu.

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation Community Fore Charity Golf Tournament takes place Monday, June 20, at Meadow Gardens Golf Club, 19675 Meadow Gardens Way, Pitt Meadows.

Entry fee is $225 per player or $850 per foursome.

Lunch and registration go from 11:30-1 p.m. when there will be a shotgun start.

Dinner will follow.

To register or sponsor the event call 604-828-7643 or email golf@mrcf.ca.

READ ALSO: 2017 Record raised for Maple Ridge Community Foundation Golf Tournament

ALSO: Maple Ridge Citizens of the Year event postponed to September

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golfmaple ridge

Previous story
New childcare facility at a Pitt Meadows elementary
Next story
SHARE: Stopping by the Blacksheep for a bite

Just Posted

Mom and babe recently stopped by Maple Ridge’s Blacksheep Pub for a bite to eat. The liquor establishment on 232nd Street is close to Maple Ridge Park and the Alouette River, and the area is home to a wide variety of wildlife. (Celia Pink/Special to The News)
SHARE: Stopping by the Blacksheep for a bite

The ninth annual Maple Ridge Community Foundation Community Fore Charity Golf Tournament that takes place June 20. (Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Special to The News)
Registration open for Maple Ridge Community Foundation golf tournament

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 8

Hollie Krauchi entertains A noon hour crowd in Memorial Peace Park as part of the Lunchtime Concert Series offered by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association. (The News files)
Lunch in the park will have a live music backdrop in Maple Ridge