Ridge Meadows Home Show back, bigger than ever

A carnival and midway will be set up for the Ridge Meadows Home Show this year. (The News files)

Hundreds of exhibitors featuring the latest in home renovations and decor trends will be taking over Planet Ice and the Golden Ears Winter Club at the beginning of May.

The 2023 Ridge Meadows Home Show will be filling all three arenas this year, with more than 300 booths – back to the capacity the show generated before the COVID-19 pandemic forced its doors to close.

The show’s executive director Graham Vanstone couldn’t be more thrilled.

“For the home show it means we are able to bring the show back to what it was before the pandemic. So, that to us is a huge step forward and that means that we have passed through the worst of it, and ready to continue to grow as we have for the last 40 plus years,” he said.

This year Vanstone is gearing up for the biggest show since 2019. Last year the show hosted exhibitors in only two of the three arenas – still only about a 20 per cent drop in the number of exhibitors, Vanstone said at the time.

“The first year back after being gone for two years was rough,” he said, not only because they were unsure of what public health restrictions would look like, but also because they didn’t know if they were going to have to deal with checking vaccine passports.

“There was a lot of unknowns going into it,” said Vanstone, in addition to supply chain issues, many of the companies were having staffing issues and had to book less booth space than they normally would have.

Vanstone noted that they are still dealing with some of those challenges. He said some companies, instead of booking four booths, are booking three, because they still don’t have enough staff to man the space. But, the challenges are nowhere near to what they were like last year, he said.

This year Vanstone is pleased to welcome back many companies that were unable to participate at all over the past three years.

“I think it’s showing a return to what our new normal looks like which is great,” he said.

In addition to the show itself, the free Family Festival will be taking over the entire Albion Fairgrounds. Norden the Magician – a favourite of children and parents alike – will be returning this year as emcee on the main stage and as host of the foam party.

There will also be garden critter and flower crafts for children.

Shine Bright Studio will be putting on a Dr. Seuss musical performance and the tribute act is going to be a young Elvis.

Blue Crane Contortion and Acrobatics will be back again this year, featuring performers whose flexibility and strength promises to amaze the audience.

Upstairs in the curling rink will be the Body, Mind, and Spirit Psychic Fair. Those who venture up will be able to experience mediumship and meditation, learn about metaphysical modalities, and check-in for messages from loved ones who have passed. And maybe even discover their own psychic abilities.

There will be amusement park rides and games set up in the parking lot of the fairgrounds.

Ridge Meadows Home Show will be taking place: 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Planet Ice and the Albion Fairgrounds, at 23588 Jim Robson Way, in Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $5 per person or $8 for a family. The Family Fest is free.

For more information go to ridgemeadowshomeshow.com.

Thousands are expected at this years Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Special to The News)