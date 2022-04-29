Ridge Meadows Home Show gets good crowds on opening day

There was a lineup of people waiting for the doors to open on the 2022 Ridge Meadows Home Show on Friday.
The customers came in at 4 p.m. to browse the home and garden show, and it took about half an hour before the lineup was gone, said organizer Graham Van Stone.
A big linup hasn’t happened since there was free admission to the show, rather than the $5 fee, and he said it’s a good sign that it will be a busy weekend, which is returning after a two-year hiatus induced by COVID-19.
People stopped to watch demonstrations of window wipers and steam cleaners. They put their backs and feet against portable massagers. There are hot tubs to covet, art work to admire, foods to sample, and a huge assortment of businesses offering home improvement gadgets, appliances, window coverings, siding and much more – enough to fill two arenas and some 300 exhibitor booths.
Outdoors, there is the family festival with food a food truck festival, Shooting Star Amuseuments bringing carnival rides, stage entertainment, and much more.
Mayor Mike Morden was meeting the public at the city hall both. He said the Earth Day celebrations last weekend and Friday’s good start to the Ridge Meadows Home Show make it clear that many people are ready to get back to community events after two years. He said the home show has always been a big draw.
“It will come back strong,” he predicted.
Ridge Meadows Home Show will be taking place: 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 29; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 30; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1 at Planet Ice and the Albion Fairgrounds, at 23588 Jim Robson Way, in Maple Ridge.
Tickets are $5 per person or $8 for a family. The Family Fest is free.
