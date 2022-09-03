Ridge Meadows RCMP collect Lunches 4 Learners

RCMP collected a big load of donations in their Lunches 4 Learners drive. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The news)

Our cops are all that and a bag of chips, apparently.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP, Crime Prevention Services and volunteers collected 870 pounds of food – including chips – and more than $2,900 in cash for the Friends in Need Food Bank during their efforts this week.

The food was collected at a food drive at Save On Foods on 227th in Maple Ridge, and another at the Real Canadian Superstore in Pitt Meadows, and will support thousands of students at schools across the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows district.

Police offered a “big thank you to everyone that donated and made the first Lunches 4 Learners a huge success!”

