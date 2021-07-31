Ridge Meadows RCMP officer recognized for community service

Cst. Britteny George has been leading several community service initiatives. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP officer who is known in the community for her community service and outreach, has been recognized for her efforts.

Cst. Britteny George received the District Commanders Appreciation Award on July 29, in recognition of her community service. This award is from the RCMP Lower Mainland District for the work that Britteny has done to support the community.

In a social media post, the Ridge Meadows RCMP said, “Congrats to Constable Britteny George for receiving the District Commanders Appreciation Award today for your community service. Constable George wrote letters to seniors, collected 8500+ books for the African Book project and made pet beds with students for shelter animals. We are proud of you here and your contribution to the City of Maple Ridge and the community.”

Congrats to Cst. George for receiving the District Commanders Appreciation Award for community service. Cst George wrote letters to seniors, collected 8500 books for the African Book project and made pet beds with students for shelter animals. #proud #communityservice pic.twitter.com/XhJp8sXciW — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) July 29, 2021

George has been constantly participating in or leading the charge for a variety of community services.

Earlier this year in May, she gathered 8,500 books with the help of community partnerships and School District 42, for the African Library Project.

RELATED: Ridge Meadows RCMP officer organizes book drive for African schools

Since its establishment in 2005, the project has shipped over three million books to 3,251 libraries in 13 countries such as Sierra Leone, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, South Africa, and Swaziland.

She also helped paint tires for a rescue society in Vancouver this spring. The tires were turned into dog beds. Before that, over the holiday season last year, she made more than 800 greeting cards for seniors.

Assistant Commissioner Maureen Levy attended to present the award along with Supt. Wendy Mehat.

“We at the detachment are very proud of the compassion that Britteny has and shows for others. Her kindness has had an impact on youth and seniors in the cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows,” said Mehat.

ALSO READ: Ridge Meadows RCMP officer made over 800 cards for seniors