Ridge Meadows Recycling Society’s Fall chipping program is back

Each chipper will spend no more than 20 minutes at each household. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Recycling Society’s Fall brush program is back this October for residents of Maple Ridge.

The society’s spring and fall program is in collaboration with the city of Maple Ridge and is set for two dates in October — on Oct. 22 for residents west of 225th Street and Oct. 25 for residents east of 224th Street.

According to the society, the brush will need to be set out by the deadline for it to be picked up in time. The amount of brush set out and the number of residents using the program, will determine the days spent on each area. The chipping in each area will take up to two weeks to complete.

Under this program, residents can dispose tree and shrub branches of roughly three feet by three feet by nine feet dimensions.

Some of the things not accepted in the program are grass clippings, leaves, rocks, dirt or other yard waste.

To find out what is accepted and what isn’t in the program, residents are encouraged to visit: https://rmrecycling.org/environmental-programs/spring-fall-brush-chipping-program.

