Ridge Meadows Salvation Army to bring back their Community Meal Program

The community meals were last offered in-person in March 2020. (Black Press Media file)

The Ridge Meadows Salvation Army is reopening their in-person community meals starting September.

According to Amelia Norrie, the fundraising coordinator, the last community meal in the facility was served on March 13, 2020 after which the salvation army moved to providing take out meals to anyone who would like one from their front desk at meal times.

Starting Sept. 7, the community meal program in the facility, will be re-starting for the public.

At the moment, the organization doesn’t have a capacity in mind for how many people they would accommodate indoors for the community meals.

“In addition to take-out meals from our facility, we have been providing meals to Coast Mental Health facilities. We have continued to serve emergency bridge hampers to individuals and families through our Sonia’s Cradle program. And finally, we were able to serve drive-through Thanksgiving and Christmas meals last holiday season, which have a long standing tradition with our organization in Ridge Meadows,” she said.

The community meals will take place from Monday through Friday, between 12 to 1 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, between 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Re-opening our Community Meal program affirms our dedication to creating food security in our Communities of Ridge Meadows,” said executive director Mark Stewart.

ALSO READ: Boot donation to Salvation Army in Maple Ridge will help children this winter

ALSO READ: 60 bikers ride from Maple Ridge to Hope to promote awareness of Salvation Army services