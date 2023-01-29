Participants take part in carpet bowling at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre run by the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Participants take part in carpet bowling at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre run by the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Ridge Meadows Seniors Society promoting program participation – for the love of fun

Contest coming up to see who can attend the most activities

A contest is coming up to encourage seniors to check out the activities available to them at the community activity centres.

For the Love of Fun is being put on by the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society and it is a competition to see who can attend the most activities by earning hearts on a passport.

“We want members to reach a level of wellness that allows older adults to maintain their independence and exceed their expectations of personal health and fitness,” said executive director of the seniors society Maria Perretta.

Perretta said that their fitness programs offer plenty of choice so that any member can reach their own optimal fitness goals by choosing classes that best fit their interests and abilities.

Lower impact classes include Chair Fitness or Functional Fitness. For those who enjoy a challenge they can take Dance Fit or Stay Fit 3, noted Perretta.

Classes that help with balance, coordination, and posture include Flamenco, ballet, or line dancing.

For those who enjoy more holistic programs, they can take Tai Chi or yoga – classes, she said, that integrate the mind, body, and spirit.

Ridge Meadows Seniors Society operates two activity centers for adults 55 years and older. The mission of the society is to provide services, foster shared experiences and advance the well-being of older adults in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

“It takes a highly dedicated group of staff and volunteers to truly deliver a positive experience. Volunteering is an important part of membership, members serve in many capacities and are an integral part of that goal to provide outstanding service,” said Perretta.

READ ALSO: Free info session for seniors exercise program in Maple Ridge

ALSO: B.C. senior says more protection needed for rental rates at retirement homes in the province

Each year volunteers at the centres provide close to 17,000 hours of service, she noted, allowing then to offer a wide range of opportunities.

Now, Perretta is hoping to see new faces at the centres, in addition to previous members who she hopes will return now that pandemic restrictions have ended.

“We are working diligently to get them back! In spite of the last few challenging years, RMSS is still here providing a place, platform and opportunity to participate in living life to the fullest,” she said.

A grand prize of $100 is up for grabs in the For the Love of Fun contest that runs from Monday, Feb. 6 to Friday, Feb. 17.

For more information go to rmssseniors.org.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

