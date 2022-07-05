River Basin Days activities coming to Maple Ridge park

Participants can learn how to build their own boats from nature

River Basin Days coming to Jerry Sulina Park. (Special to The News)

River Basin Days is coming to Jerry Sulina Park in Maple Ridge.

The monthly series of outdoor public programs hosted by the Fraser River Discovery Centre will be heading to the park in order to show participants how to create nature boats.

Participants will explore what kinds of objects float, scavenge for building materials and then learn a few simple boat-making techniques. Then they will build and sail their own boat.

River Basin Days travels to a different location each month around the Fraser River Basin to teach participants about the biodiversity of the watershed. Staff then guide participants through one hour of activities, experiments, and art projects.

Staff are asking those interested in joining them to be prepared for the weather, as there is minimal shade along the trail in Jerry Sulina Park where the event will be taking place.

Pre-registration is required for the event and the cost includes admission to the Fraser River Discovery Centre at a future date.

COVID-19 protocols are in place so individual groups are being limited to a maximum of five people and the workshop itself is limited to five groups in total

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows warn about high flows on Fraser

ALSO: B.C. spring flood risk ‘increased considerably’ due to colder than normal weather

Masks are being recommended for participants over the age of five.

River Basin Days takes place from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at Jerry Sulina Park.

Participants are being asked to meet in the parking lot off of 210 Street.

Tickets are $3 for children from 3-12 years, $5 for students and seniors, $6 for adults, or $15 for a family covering two adults and up to three children. Children two and under are free.

To register go to fraserriverdiscovery.org/rbd.

maple ridgePitt Meadows