Rotary pouring wine and donations to charity

The Meadow Ridge Rotary Club is once again offering its annual wine festival. (Black Press files)

The Meadows Ridge Rotary Club is hosting its 23rd annual WineFest, and it will be back online this year.

The event will be held on May 7 from 7-9 p.m., and dinner tickets must be purchased by May 4.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the service club turned its popular longtime food and wine tasting event into an online, at-home experience last year, and it was a hit. Organizer Dave Rempel said the Wine Festival allows wine enthusiasts to have a great time and enjoy food from Big Feast Restaurant, while also raising much-needed funds for local charity causes.

Those attending online can purchase a participation ticket for $25, which offers access to the May 7 event, including cooking demonstrations, wine tasting advice, a silent auction, and live entertainment.

Alternatively, they can buy a VIP ticket for $100, which will include a three-course dinner from Big Feast – one of four meal options, and a bottle of wine paired with their dinner choice. The VIP ticket also includes the features purchased with the participation ticket.

There will be a limited number of VIP tickets sold.

Also with the VIP ticket, there will be a small number of wine tastings sold in addition. For $75, purchasers will receive a bottle of red, another of white, and a third bottle of sparking or rose.

The MC for the evening will be resident foodie and distinguished Rotarian Fred Armstrong. Local singer-songwriter Caden Knudson will bring the music.

The silent auction features a seven-night Cultus Lake cottage stay, and eight-hour sturgeon fishing charter, various wine products and packages, rounds of golf and more. There is a complete list available online at trellis.org

The event will be offered with a partially pre-recorded format, with intermittent live podcasting. Everyone who takes part will get an email link prior to the event.

The event raised more than $20,000 last year, benefiting numerous organizations in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Tickets and information are available online at trellis.org/meadow-ridge-rotary-virtual-wine-festival