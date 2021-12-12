Salvation Army and Flames join hands to organize toy drive

Bringing an unwrapped toy will get people free entry to the game on Dec. 17

Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries and the Ridge Meadows Flames Hockey club are joining hands to organize a toy drive at an upcoming game.

On Dec. 17, the Flames will be playing against the Mission City Outlaws, and people are invited to participate in the “Hand up for Hockey” toy drive, said Amelia Norrie of the Salvation Army.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Ridge Meadows Flames and they are always helping us especially during the Christmas season. This year, since we can’t do a teddy bear toss due to the mesh around the rink, we decided to do a ‘drop-an unwrapped-toy-at-the-game’ event,” said Norrie.

People are invited to bring new, unwrapped toys and drop them off at the booth during the game. Those bringing an unwrapped toy, will get a free entry to the game. Additionally, all the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey teams, including the Meadow Ridge Female Minor Hockey team and the Rustlers will get free entry if they wear their team jerseys, said Norrie. Minor Hockey teams from Mission can also attend the game for free if they attend wearing their teams’ jerseys.

“Our goal for the 17th is to pack the stadium and just really let the teams know we are there for them. With COVID and vaccine passports, the number of people attending the games have just thinned. We want to cheer on the teams and support them, and just get as many people as we can,” she said.

The puck drop will take place at 7:30 p.m. and Salvation Army’s executive director Mark Stewart will be doing the puck drop.

All donations collected will go to Salvation Army’s Adopt-A-Family program that serves vulnerable families in Ridge Meadows.

