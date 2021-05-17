SD42 artists awarded scholarships from Maple Ridge arts centre

Awards handed out for more than 20 years

Gladys Zhao, left, and Kamil Gallus, received Excellence in Arts Scholarship Awards in visual/media arts. (Special to The News)

Four talented artists from across the school district have been awarded scholarships from The ACT.

Kamil Gallus from Pitt Meadows Secondary School and Gladys Zhao from Meadowridge School both received a scholarship in visual/media arts.

Ethan Page from Maple Ridge Secondary School and Nicky Walton from Maple Ridge Christian School both received scholarships in music.

As part of the awards process, students had to submit artistic portfolios and were then interviewed by an adjudication panel of artistic professionals and instructors.

Students who apply for the scholarships are evaluated on a combination of demonstrated artistic achievement, technical skill and level of presentation, grades relating to the artistic category, personal resumé, and planned attendance at a post-secondary institution.

“Winning this scholarship reaffirms my ability and skills in visual art,” said award recipient Gallus, adding that he is proud of his art and is now further motivated to pursue a career in the field.

The Excellence in Arts Scholarship Awards each worth $1,875 are awarded as part the The ACT Arts Centre Awards Committee of the Board of Directors’s annual commitment to supporting the artistic aspirations and achievements of graduating seniors in continued education at accredited post-secondary institutions.

ACT Arts Centre Excellence in Arts scholarship recipients have been accepted to several top institutions including: Emily Carr University of Art and Design; Berklee College of Music; University of Alberta; California College of the Arts; Savannah College of Art and Design; and University of Victoria.

The awards have been handed out for more than 20 years. This year 12 students applied.

“It has been such a pleasure watching these young artists showcase their talents and ambitions,” said Addie Anderson, board member and awards committee chair.

“I have no doubt their efforts and determination will take them exactly where they want to go.”

The ACT Arts Centre is operated by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Arts Council, a non-profit charitable society, that will be celebrating 50 years of community service during the 2021/22 season.

The centre reaches more than 80,000 people annually.