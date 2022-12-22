Seniors help food bank through silent auction at Maple Ridge retirement home

From left: Bertha Roberts, Bea Tougas, Loretta Brunke, and Alma Battersby residents of Chartwell Willow Retirement Community, participated in the retirement home’s food drive for the Friends In Need Food Bank. (Special to The News)

Michelle Zavaglia was helping her mother clean out her house and ended up with a couple of boxes of Christmas decorations that she didn’t know what to do with.

So, spur of the moment, the lifestyle and program manager at Charwell Willow Retirement Community, decided to bring the decorations to work for Bingo prizes.

She had at least 20 items including: a stuffie Santa decoration, hand-blown angels, candle holders, a snowman family, a Noel sign, and some handmade ornaments for the tree.

Then Zavaglia thought, why not hold a silent auction to raise money for the Friends In Need Food Bank.

More than 40 residents took part in the auction on Tuesday, Dec. 20, raising $225 for the charity.

“It was a huge hit, considering all that stuff I was going to give to the thrift store,” said Zavaglia.

Residents at the seniors’ home had also been collecting non-perishable food items since the beginning of December, and had amassed about three boxes of donations that they were donating as well.

Zavaglia is hoping to hold another auction next year.

She noted that Chartwell resisidences across the country have a program called HOPE, an acronym for Helping Others through Purposeful Engagement.

“So it means I try and get the residents involved in fundraising without actually spending money,” she said, adding this is perfect for this program.