Is it possible film inspired some carving out old stumps in Golden Ears Provincial and UBC Malcolm Knapp Research Parks, or the other way around. Ron Paley shared a number of pictures taken during a four-hour hike, including several that resembled the tree-like Ents species from J.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings. Paley, who was joined on the trek by Chris and Luna, recently travelled the Incline Trail on Alouette Mountain through to the Whisky Creek and Memorial Trails. (Special to The News)

Is it possible film inspired some carving out old stumps in Golden Ears Provincial and UBC Malcolm Knapp Research Parks, or the other way around. Ron Paley shared a number of pictures taken during a four-hour hike, including several that resembled the tree-like Ents species from J.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings. Paley, who was joined on the trek by Chris and Luna, recently travelled the Incline Trail on Alouette Mountain through to the Whisky Creek and Memorial Trails. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Eyes in the forest

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

READ MORE – SHARE: Special family time enjoyed inside the park

RELATED – SHARE: Grateful to be Canadian

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

RECENT – SHARE: Wildlife soaring over the Pitt River

and

SHARE: Cyclist stops to admire the clouds

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE: SHARE: Osprey couple and chicks captured at Pitt Lake

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridgeNaturePhotography

 

Is it possible film inspired some carving out old stumps in Golden Ears Provincial and UBC Malcolm Knapp Research Parks, or the other way around. Ron Paley shared a number of pictures taken during a four-hour hike, including several that resembled the tree-like Ents species from J.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings. Paley, who was joined on the trek by Chris and Luna, recently travelled the Incline Trail on Alouette Mountain through to the Whisky Creek and Memorial Trails. (Special to The News)

Is it possible film inspired some carving out old stumps in Golden Ears Provincial and UBC Malcolm Knapp Research Parks, or the other way around. Ron Paley shared a number of pictures taken during a four-hour hike, including several that resembled the tree-like Ents species from J.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings. Paley, who was joined on the trek by Chris and Luna, recently travelled the Incline Trail on Alouette Mountain through to the Whisky Creek and Memorial Trails. (Special to The News)

Is it possible film inspired some carving out old stumps in Golden Ears Provincial and UBC Malcolm Knapp Research Parks, or the other way around. Ron Paley shared a number of pictures taken during a four-hour hike, including several that resembled the tree-like Ents species from J.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings. Paley, who was joined on the trek by Chris and Luna, recently travelled the Incline Trail on Alouette Mountain through to the Whisky Creek and Memorial Trails. (Special to The News)

Is it possible film inspired some carving out old stumps in Golden Ears Provincial and UBC Malcolm Knapp Research Parks, or the other way around. Ron Paley shared a number of pictures taken during a four-hour hike, including several that resembled the tree-like Ents species from J.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings. Paley, who was joined on the trek by Chris and Luna, recently travelled the Incline Trail on Alouette Mountain through to the Whisky Creek and Memorial Trails. (Special to The News)

Is it possible film inspired some carving out old stumps in Golden Ears Provincial and UBC Malcolm Knapp Research Parks, or the other way around. Ron Paley shared a number of pictures taken during a four-hour hike, including several that resembled the tree-like Ents species from J.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings. Paley, who was joined on the trek by Chris and Luna, recently travelled the Incline Trail on Alouette Mountain through to the Whisky Creek and Memorial Trails. (Special to The News)

Is it possible film inspired some carving out old stumps in Golden Ears Provincial and UBC Malcolm Knapp Research Parks, or the other way around. Ron Paley shared a number of pictures taken during a four-hour hike, including several that resembled the tree-like Ents species from J.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings. Paley, who was joined on the trek by Chris and Luna, recently travelled the Incline Trail on Alouette Mountain through to the Whisky Creek and Memorial Trails. (Special to The News)

Is it possible film inspired some carving out old stumps in Golden Ears Provincial and UBC Malcolm Knapp Research Parks, or the other way around. Ron Paley shared a number of pictures taken during a four-hour hike, including several that resembled the tree-like Ents species from J.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings. Paley, who was joined on the trek by Chris and Luna, recently travelled the Incline Trail on Alouette Mountain through to the Whisky Creek and Memorial Trails. (Special to The News)

Is it possible film inspired some carving out old stumps in Golden Ears Provincial and UBC Malcolm Knapp Research Parks, or the other way around. Ron Paley shared a number of pictures taken during a four-hour hike, including several that resembled the tree-like Ents species from J.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings. Paley, who was joined on the trek by Chris and Luna, recently travelled the Incline Trail on Alouette Mountain through to the Whisky Creek and Memorial Trails. (Special to The News)

Is it possible film inspired some carving out old stumps in Golden Ears Provincial and UBC Malcolm Knapp Research Parks, or the other way around. Ron Paley shared a number of pictures taken during a four-hour hike, including several that resembled the tree-like Ents species from J.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings. Paley, who was joined on the trek by Chris and Luna, recently travelled the Incline Trail on Alouette Mountain through to the Whisky Creek and Memorial Trails. (Special to The News)

Is it possible film inspired some carving out old stumps in Golden Ears Provincial and UBC Malcolm Knapp Research Parks, or the other way around. Ron Paley shared a number of pictures taken during a four-hour hike, including several that resembled the tree-like Ents species from J.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings. Paley, who was joined on the trek by Chris and Luna, recently travelled the Incline Trail on Alouette Mountain through to the Whisky Creek and Memorial Trails. (Special to The News)

Is it possible film inspired some carving out old stumps in Golden Ears Provincial and UBC Malcolm Knapp Research Parks, or the other way around. Ron Paley shared a number of pictures taken during a four-hour hike, including several that resembled the tree-like Ents species from J.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings. Paley, who was joined on the trek by Chris and Luna, recently travelled the Incline Trail on Alouette Mountain through to the Whisky Creek and Memorial Trails. (Special to The News)

Previous story
SHARE: Stunning skies from Kennedy Road
Next story
SHARE: What’s being pulled out of Kanaka

Just Posted

William Kobayashi spent many a summer afternoon fishing in Kanaka Creek, near his family’s Albion home. The 11-year-old avid fisherman pulled a few large mouth bass out of the waters near Kanaka Elementary, among other fish. “I have a few pics to prove it,” said his father, Elijah, “Cuz from what I can tell there is no record or history of large mouth bass being in Kanaka.” (Elijah Kobayashi/Special to The News)
SHARE: What’s being pulled out of Kanaka

Is it possible film inspired some carving out old stumps in Golden Ears Provincial and UBC Malcolm Knapp Research Parks, or the other way around. Ron Paley shared a number of pictures taken during a four-hour hike, including several that resembled the tree-like Ents species from J.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings. Paley, who was joined on the trek by Chris and Luna, recently travelled the Incline Trail on Alouette Mountain through to the Whisky Creek and Memorial Trails. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Eyes in the forest

Joe Keno shared a picture recently taken of the sun setting as seen from the Pitt River, at Kennedy Road. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Stunning skies from Kennedy Road

A thank you was posted on a decorated pole in downtown Maple Ridge, to express appreciation for the uPlan’s special efforts in recognizing grads. (Special to The News)
COMMUNITY NETWORK: Youth learning the rewards of volunteering