SHARE: Osprey couple and chicks captured at Pitt Lake

Parveen Bawa shares pictures of a couple of osprey at Pitt Lake and their chicks. She’s been following two couples since late March, both sets of chicks hatching in recent weeks. (Special to The News)

In this case, Parveen Bawa has been following two osprey couples since March 29.

Couple1, as she referred to them, was due to have chicks first weeks of June and Couple2 about 10 days later.

Couple1 delivered this past Monday.

“I went this morning at 8:30 a.m., there were no chicks, mother was sitting on her eggs as usual,” Bawa shared.

Then she went to visit Couple2, where Mom was also sitting on her eggs.

“Then I came back to Couple1, and thought I will hang around a bit for her mate. Around 9:35 a.m. the mother started to scream her head off, slowly tiny chicks started to appear,” she said, recounting the experience.

“In the meantime the father had appeared with some food. Like last year this couple has 3. Father brought food, she hurriedly fed three hungry mouths and flew away; the father looked after the newborns,” said Bawa who was a little disappointed the resolution of her camera left the chicks “hazy.”

The times are given when each chick appeared.

