SHARE: Local outdoor enthusiast shares the sights from his bike
Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News) Ron Paley of Hammond gets out for frequent bike rides throughout the community, and hikes through various forests. He shares a series of spring photos taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the recent weeks. (Special to The News)
Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.
We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.
MORE – SHARE: Mesmerized by the mountains
RELATED – SHARE: Golden light for Golden Ears Bridge
Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.
SHARE: Beauty that is Maple Ridge
and
RECENT – SHARE: Feasting time in the South Alouette
Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
SHARE: Sunny bike ride kicks off spring
SHARE: Never tire of this view
_______________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.
We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
_______________________________
maple ridgePhotographyPitt Meadows