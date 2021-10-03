William Kobayashi spent many a summer afternoon fishing in Kanaka Creek, near his family’s Albion home. The 11-year-old avid fisherman pulled a few large mouth bass out of the waters near Kanaka Elementary, among other fish. “I have a few pics to prove it,” said his father, Elijah, “Cuz from what I can tell there is no record or history of large mouth bass being in Kanaka.” (Elijah Kobayashi/Special to The News)
SHARE: What’s being pulled out of Kanaka
