Snow day on the hills in Maple Ridge

Liam O'Connor, 11, flies off a snow ramp at Harry Hooge Park Wednesday morning. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Jace Guest, 6, and his sister Alexis, 11, enjoy tobogganing Wednesday morning at Harry Hooge Park. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Logan Wamboldt, 8, gets some air while sledding in Harry Hooge Park on the first school snow day of the year. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Aria Fordham, 8, left, and her friend, Aubrie Indik, 11, fly down the hill at Harry Hooge Park Wednesday morning. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Ben Fordham, 6, gets some speed tobogganing down the hill at Harry Hooge Park Wednesday morning. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Schools were closed Wednesday, Nov. 30, due to a snowfall that created commuter havoc Tuesday afternoon, and was expected to also affect the morning commute.

SD42 made the announcement at 6:26 a.m., noting the closures would also include all district trades programs, Riverside Centre program, including Continuing Education and Ridge Meadows College.

Instead of mourning a lost day of education at home, some children and their parents were able to make the most of the day – building snowmen, making snow angels, and dusting off their toboggans and heading to the hills.

Ben Fordham, 6, had a feeling today would be a snow day. He was at Harry Hooge Park tobogganing with his sister Aria, 8. The pair were looking forward to building a snowman and getting hot chocolate with marshmallows to warm up after.

About 30 people – children and adults – were enjoying the morning at the park.

Jace Guest, 6, was at the park with his sister Alexis, 11, and said the best part of tobogganing is sliding down the hill. However, he said the snow was hard.

Alexis said the tobogganing was a lot of fun and noted the best part is when you flip over.

They were also looking forward to hot chocolate.

According to Environment Canada, there is possibly more snow in the forecast for Friday, Dec. 2 with sun expected for Saturday and Sunday, and temperatures ranging from minus -4 C at night to 3 C during the day.

