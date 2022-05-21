Spray parks and water features have opened in Maple Ridge

Just in time for the Victoria Day weekend, with sun in forecast

Spray Parks in Maple Ridge have opened for the long weekend. (The News files)

Looking for a local outing with the kids? The City of Maple Ridge has a solution.

Spray parks have opened in Maple Ridge in time for the long weekend. Friday afternoon the City of Maple Ridge’s Parks and Recreation team announced that all spray parks and features will now be activated from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily, until Sept. 13.

There are spray Parks at Maple Ridge Park at 23200 132 Avenue, and at Albion Sports Complex at 23778 104th Avenue.

There are also six more smaller water spray features at other parks:

• Country Lane Estates North, 24299 102A Avenue

• Country Lake Estates South, 24399 101A Avenue

• Cedar Park, 23735 132 Avenue

• Deer Fern Park, 13393 236 Street

• Blaney Hamlet Park, 13712 230A Street

• Firefighters Park, 11240 238 Street

READ ALSO: Conservation officer appeals for help reducing bear conflicts