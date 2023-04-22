The best of Broadway to be performed by Maple Ridge Chorus

Maple Ridge Chorus is putting on a concert called The Show Must Go On. (Special to The News)

Fans of hit musicals will be exicited to learn that the Maple Ridge Chorus is putting on a concert featuring the music from famous movies and Broadway hits.

Called The Show Must Go On, the concert will feature musical titles that were either specifically written as a score for a play or film. Or songs that were later used in a movie soundtrack.

The choir is known for their choral singing in four-part harmony. There are about 50 members in the inclusive, secular, non-auditioned community choir operated by the registered non-profit Maple Ridge Choral Society. They are the oldest and largest community choir for adults in Maple Ridge.

The chorus will be performing 14 songs from 14 different films and musicals including: Something Rotten; The Wizard of Oz; Anything Goes; A Chorus Line; Good Morning, Vietnam; Very Warm for May; Sing; Sweeney Todd; Jersey Boys; City of Angels; Shrek; New York, New York; Sunday in the Park with George; and Les Misérables.

The concert is open to the general public and will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at Christian Reformed Church, 20245 Dewdney Trunk Road, in Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased from choir members in advance or at the door before the concert. Children 12 years of age and under will be admitted free of charge.

The venue has ample free parking in the back or north end of the building.

Maple Ridge Chorus is not accepting any new singers for its 2023 spring season but anyone over the age of 17 who are interested in joining the group are invited to attend their registration and the first rehearsal for the group at the start of the fall season, Tuesday, Sept. 5.

They encourage newcomers to attend two rehearsals before committing to the choir.

For more information go to: lovetosing.net.