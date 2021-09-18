Three Maple Ridge boys start Simpsons-inspired outdoor “kids bar” to raise money for SPCA

The stand will be open every Sunday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 11311 McDougal Street. (Patti Wilson/Special to The News)

Three kids from Maple Ridge have put together a snack and juice stand or a “kids bar” as they like to call it, to raise funds for the SPCA.

Earlier this year, 11-year-old Jake Jeffrey and 10 year-old Rayne Jeffrey, raised $141 for the Maple Ridge SPCA branch through a make-shift stand they put together at their grandparents’ house in Silver Valley.

The BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch had even posted on their social media at that time saying, “Are you thirsty or in need of a snack today? If you are be sure to drop by this lemonade and cookie stand! These two all-stars are raising the money as they know how much we need the support.”

When the Jeffery family moved to Maple Ridge into the new Roslyn Ridge Development in the spring of 2021, the boys quickly became close friends with the newly moved 11-year-old Xavier Wilson, often playing together everyday after school and on the weekends, said mother Patti Wilson.

“Jake suggested doing a stand to raise funds for the SPCA after he and Rayne had success doing one at their grandparents house,” said Patti. “All the boys have a deep love for all animals but they all especially love dogs!”

ALSO READ: The darker the chocolate, the more toxic to your dog

The kids then took to the drawing board, drew up a design of how they wanted the stand to look like, and participated in helping build it. They learned how to measure, cut and assemble the stand, as well as how to safely use some power tools, said Patti.

“Once the stand was complete they designed their signs with inspiration from The Simpsons. They decided to call it Kidz Tavern Inc. so kids could have a “bar” of their own to hang out at,” she said.

They will be donating 10 per cent of their sales as well as any tips made to the SPCA. They also have a cup for “donations” that will go straight to the local animal shelter. On their first day, on Sept. 12, between sales, tips and donations, they managed to raise $110.

The stand will be open every Sunday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 11311 McDougal Street. There will be canned pop, juice boxes, hot chocolate, chips, cookies, chocolate bars and gummies. Everything comes pre packaged to keep safety in mind and help prevent the spread of COVID.

The three young entrepreneurs are hoping to hit their goal of $300 in donations by the end of this month.

ALSO READ: You can adopt kennels, not just animals at the Maple Ridge SPCA

Kidz Tavern Inc. has been started by three Maple Ridge kids, who are hoping to raise funds for the SPCA. (Patti Wilson/Special to The News)