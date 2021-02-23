Tims treating Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows front-line workers

Tims For Good takes place this Wednesday, Feb. 24, in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

A crew from Tim Horton’s will be showing their appreciation for front-line workers on Wednesday, Feb. 24, by delivering free coffee and treats to various locations in the community.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Superstore in Pitt Meadows, a coffee truck will be be making drops every 30 minutes – from Pitt Meadows to Maple Ridge – stopping at grocery stores, long term care facilities, and food banks, along the way.

So far delivering goodies for 493 people, including residents and staff at different facilities, but they are expecting more.

Ben Yip, spokesperson for Tim Hortons Brand, said they will be handing out coffee and donuts, unless a facility would like the food individually wrapped, they they will hand out cookies.

Tims For Good is a national program that started last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The global doughnut chain was unable to partake in their normal sponsored events and decided to give to front-line workers instead.

This year four coffee trucks have been launched across the country that will be simultaneously going from one city at a time.

“It was our franchisees who hatched the idea,” explained Yip.

“When we put our heads together, by far, it was just unanimous that it was an easy way for us to extend our thanks back to the community,” added Yip.

The campaign was launched the first week of February and will be ongoing throughout the year.

Crews have already been delivering food and beverages to locations in the Lower Mainland, the Okanagan, on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. They are now back to finish the Lower Mainland over the next couple of weeks, said Yip.

During the year they will be honouring different front line workers, noted Yip.

In September, for instance, they will be delivering to teachers for back-to-school and on Remembrance Day they will be taking care of veterans.

And, Yip added, as long as COVID is here, Tim Hortons will keep delivering.

