Turkeys needed for Thanksgiving dinner

The Salvation Army is expecting double the amount of people at this years Maple Ridge event

Last year more than 500 meals were served at the annual Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries Thanksgiving dinner drive-thru event. (THE NEWS files)

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries is appealing for donations of turkeys for their annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Amelia Norrie, with the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries, is expecting twice the amount of people this year for the drive-thru event.

“Last year we served our clients and then the residents of Baptist Towers and then we ended up having extra meals so we ran them to the Coast Mental Health facilities, the modular housing units there. This year we’re connected even more,” she explained, adding that people are comfortable with the location of the event and are now more comfortable venturing outside and into group gatherings.

Last year, recalled Norrie, 500 meals were handed out.

“According to our chef I think 24 large turkeys feeds 500, so we are looking at upwards of 50. It’s a huge ask,” she said.

In addition to the turkeys, donations of the fixings will also be appreciated including: potatoes, stuffing, and vegetables.

However, Norrie added, dessert is a luxury item at the event.

“Last year we got a bunch of small pumpkin tarts and they were a big hit. So dessert items for sure we need as well,” she noted.

A Thanksgiving dinner drive through will be taking place from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Maple Ridge Baptist Church, now known as Ridge Church, 22155 Lougheed Highway.

All are welcome, said Norrie.

The Salvation Army will also be serving a sit down dinner for their in-house clients. This year, though, they are hoping to also be serving meals to clients of Community Services and The Seniors Network.

Donations of turkeys can be dropped off at 22188 Lougheed Highway. Monetary donations can be dropped off at the administration office at unit D – 11948 227 Street.

For more information call 604-463-8296, extension 106, or email amelia.norrie@salvationarmy.ca.