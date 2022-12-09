Unique Maple Ridge Christmas concert to benefit Salvation Army kettles

Our Christmas Moment will be taking place Friday, Dec. 16

A Christmas concert combining opera with contemporary music in a colourful arrangement of traditional Christmas carols will be taking place to benefit the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries’ kettle campaign.

Maple Ridge composer/jazz pianist/singer, Peter Tam, has teamed up with legendary songwriter Bruce Coughlan of renowned band The Tiller’s Folly, plus an additional four opera singers, two cellists, and two violinists – and created a unique concert called Our Christmas Moment.

Tam was the composer for The Prop Masters Dream, a hybrid opera that successfully opened at the Annex Theatre in Vancouver at the beginning of November.

Opera soprano Stella Chen will be taking part in the concert along with violin soloist Zoe Rozek; Coughlan who will be performing guitar and the tin whistle; opera soprano and pianist Julie Duerichen; opera soprano, cellist, and pianist Sylwia Karwowska; violin and fiddler Anne Catherine; and opera soprano LisaMarie Bresett.

Admission to the concert is by donation. A recommended donation of $40 to cover refreshments, musician expenses, promotion, technical support and a 45 per cent contribution from each ticket sale to the kettle drive.

A tax receipt is available for donations greater that $50.

The concert will be taking place from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at Maple Ridge Music Society, 23575 124 Avenue in Maple Ridge.

Concerts at this location are held in the large music room of Westacres, on a 20 acre farm.

Tickets can be purchased at: eventbrite.ca/e/our-christmas-moment-tickets-471203862437.

For more information call the Maple Ridge Music Society at 604-467-3162 or Peter Tam at 604-612-0030 or email info@petertam.ca.

