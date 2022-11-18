Salvation Army starts kettle campaign starts Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Set lofty goal of raising $200,000, based on growing need in the community

The Salvation Army kettle campaign starts on Nov. 18. (The News files)

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries starts its annual kettle campaign today, on Nov. 18, and will be working to raise more money than ever.

The goal is $200,000, and executive director Dave Macpherson said that’s simply based on the increase in need. The funds will be well used by a city where people have been hit by inflation, sky-high gas prices, and a tough economy.

There won’t be a ceremonial campaign kickoff in Maple Ridge on Friday.

“We’ll put the kettles out and ring bells,” said Macpherson. “We’re going to get right to work.”

Last year, the campaign raised a record $138,000, which was well above the $90,000 goal.

There will be kettles at 18 high-traffic locations throughout the community this year, and volunteers are being recruited to be at the kettles and ring bells through two-hour shifts.

“It’s a great experience, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Macpherson. “Firstly, you’re raising money for the community, and you can feel good about that. And secondly, you get to meet a lot of people.”

Families and groups of co-workers often get involved, and sing Christmas carols for shoppers.

“You can give us as many shifts as you want – one or one hundred,” said Macpherson.

A dedicated volunteer over many years was Stuart Richardson, and now the former school principal is the kettle campaign coordinator. He needs to fill 2,200 shifts, and 4,400 volunteer hours.

He enjoyed being a bell ringer.

“It’s connecting with your community in a very real way,” he said.

Those interested in doing a volunteer shift, or shifts, can call him at 604-838-9813 or email rmkettles@salvationarmy.ca.

Macpherson is optimistic they will hit their goal, noting this year they have the advantage of being able to take plastic – with tap capabilities at every kettle. Not relying an increasingly cashless society to be carrying change could be a game-changer, he said, and could raise the bar to that $200,000 in donations.

“We’re working hard to make that happen,” he said.

“Thanks in advance to the good people of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for all your support.”