Variety Plus pokes fun at camping in the golden years

Many other events planned for Seniors Week

The upcoming Variety Plus production is called Going Camping at Golden Years. (Contributed)

Camping is the theme of the upcoming Variety Plus Show.

Going Camping at Golden Years will feature two acts about one hour each of singing and laugh-out-loud comedy for the whole family.

The show is raising money for the Ridge Meadows Seniors Activity Centre that underwent extensive renovations after a severe storm flooded the building.

Variety Plus is a seniors entertainment group that produces two variety shows a year. The next show will be at Christmas.

Going Camping at Golden Years takes place 7 p.m. on May 31 and 2 p.m. on June 1 at 12150 224 St. at the Seniors Activity Centre in Maple Ridge.

All performers are from Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

Coffee and refreshments will be available during the intermission by donation and there will be multiple door prizes available at the end.

In conjunction with National Senior’s Health and Fitness Day and Seniors Week, celebrated annually the first week of June, a variety of other events will also be taking place.

Fit 4 Life will be promoting and celebrating active living on June 3 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre. The free event will have eight activities for people to take part in, including team badminton volley, bean bag target, team relay, team iceless curling, walker race, obstacle course, pool noodle ring toss and target toss.

Participants, including those competing or watching, must pre-register for events at both the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows seniors centres reception desks by May 29.

Teams for any of the events can be formed ahead of time or participants can join a team the day of the event.

On June 6, the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society will be holding its annual Strawberry Tea, at 2 p.m. at the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre, 19065 119B Ave. and tickets are $6.

A Runway Show and Tea Social Fashion Fundraiser will be taking place on Jun. 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society and the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society.

The runway show will feature men’s, women’s and children’s pre-loved fashions. There will also be an exclusive after-show clothing sale.

Tickets for the Runway Show are $12, for sale at both the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows seniors centres and the Ridge Meadows Hospice Thrift Store, No. 3 – 12011, 224 St. in Maple Ridge.

• For more information about events at the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre, call 604-457-4771. For information about events at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre, call 604-467-4993.



