Theresa Tetu’s Grumpy Cat jewelry dishes. Acrylic on fired clay. (Vicuña Art Studio/Special to The News)

Theresa Tetu’s Grumpy Cat jewelry dishes. Acrylic on fired clay. (Vicuña Art Studio/Special to The News)

Vicuña Winter Art Show supporting artists with diverse abilities in Maple Ridge

More than 50 pieces will be for sale at virtual show

The annual Vicuña Winter Art Show showcasing artists with diverse abilities will be online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vicuña Art Studio will be live-streaming the exhibit and will include a tour of the show with details about all the art pieces, there will be interviews with the artists and an artist demo.

“Unfortunately, we had to cancel our in-person show this year,” said Dhanha Lee, director of the Vicuña Art Studio.

Art shows are essential for their studio, she explained.

“For many artists, sharing their art in the community is crucial. The same goes for Vicuña artists who have diverse abilities.”

“The live stream will allow more people to celebrate Vicuña’s talents,” noted Lee saying she hopes guests at the show will be “uplifted” and “inspired” by the art.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Vicuña studio holds 2019 Winter sale

“Often, I find myself grinning and smiling as I interact with our artists and see their works,” she said.

Natasha Brayshaw will have her acrylic on paper on display called Snowy Magic.

Brayshaw is an artist that enjoys to be challenged, said

She sets goals and works hard to accomplish them, noted the director.

Although she is not afraid to use a variety of mediums, Brayshaw enjoys working with acrylic paints the most.

Theresa Tetu will have her Little Bubs grumpy cat jewelry dishes and cat paw bowl for sale at the show.

“Her creations are an expression of her love and enthusiasm for cats. Her bubbly personality results in fun art projects, and she is always full of creative ideas,” explained Lee, adding that Tetu started at the studio as a pottery artist and only recently extended her talents to acrylic paintings as well.

MORE: ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ art show coming to Vancouver with ‘exceptional COVID-19 measures’

Vicuña Art Studio was opened in 2008 by Maria Daley. It is a studio devoted to supporting artists with diverse disabilities to embrace their individuality, develop their talent and create inspiring works and it is owned and operated by the Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living in Maple Ridge.

More than 50 pieces of art will be part of the show including paintings, illustrations and sculptures and all will be available for purchase.

Vicuña Art Studio’s annual Winter Art Show takes place from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.

The live-stream link is vicunaartstudio.com/winter-art-show.

For more information call 604-465-7526 or email vicuna@rmacl.org.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

art exhibitmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge couple finds surrogate after posting plea online
Next story
New COVID protocols for Maple Ridge food bank requires more storage

Just Posted

Lisa Beare, the MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, was sworn in as a member of cabinet on Thursday, Nov. 26. (Special to The News)
MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows has a new cabinet position

Lisa Beare is the new Minister of Citizen’s Services

Emma Davison, one half of Golden Ears Cheesecrafters in Maple Ridge, reflects on running her business in the year of COVID-19. (Scott Saunders/Special to The News)
OUTLOOK: Buying local imperative to agriculture businesses

Farmgate companies adapt to survive during early months of pandemic

Natasha Brayshaw’s acrylic on paper called Snowy Magic. (Vicuña Art Studio/Special to The News)
Vicuña Winter Art Show supporting artists with diverse abilities in Maple Ridge

More than 50 pieces will be for sale at virtual show

Representatives of MK Illumination light up Memorial Peace Park on Wednesday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Maple Ridge decorating for Christmas

Lights and decorations going up in the downtown

RCMP are looking for this person, who is suspected of vandalizing holiday decorations. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo)
Mounties look for yuletide vandal

Maple Ridge wreath thief removed decorations from doors and tried to set them ablaze

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Arthur Topham has been sentenced to one month of house arrest and three years of probation after breaching the terms of his probation. Topham was convicted of promoting hate against Jewish people in 2015. (Photo submitted)
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team

New faces in education, finance, economic recovery

A new ‘soft reporting’ room is opening inside the Ann Davis Transition Society offices on Dec. 1, 2020 which is thought to be the first of its kind in B.C. (Ann Davis Transitional Society/ Facebook)
New ‘trauma-informed’ reporting room opening next week in Chilliwack

It’s a space for reporting domestic violence, sexual assault, or gender-based violence to police

The corporate headquarters of Pfizer Canada are seen in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The chief medical adviser at Health Canada says Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be approved in Canada next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Health Canada expects first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved next month

Canada has a purchase deal to buy at least 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine,

Most Read