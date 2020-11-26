Vicuña Winter Art Show supporting artists with diverse abilities in Maple Ridge

More than 50 pieces will be for sale at virtual show

Theresa Tetu’s Grumpy Cat jewelry dishes. Acrylic on fired clay. (Vicuña Art Studio/Special to The News)

The annual Vicuña Winter Art Show showcasing artists with diverse abilities will be online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vicuña Art Studio will be live-streaming the exhibit and will include a tour of the show with details about all the art pieces, there will be interviews with the artists and an artist demo.

“Unfortunately, we had to cancel our in-person show this year,” said Dhanha Lee, director of the Vicuña Art Studio.

Art shows are essential for their studio, she explained.

“For many artists, sharing their art in the community is crucial. The same goes for Vicuña artists who have diverse abilities.”

“The live stream will allow more people to celebrate Vicuña’s talents,” noted Lee saying she hopes guests at the show will be “uplifted” and “inspired” by the art.

“Often, I find myself grinning and smiling as I interact with our artists and see their works,” she said.

Natasha Brayshaw will have her acrylic on paper on display called Snowy Magic.

Brayshaw is an artist that enjoys to be challenged, said

She sets goals and works hard to accomplish them, noted the director.

Although she is not afraid to use a variety of mediums, Brayshaw enjoys working with acrylic paints the most.

Theresa Tetu will have her Little Bubs grumpy cat jewelry dishes and cat paw bowl for sale at the show.

“Her creations are an expression of her love and enthusiasm for cats. Her bubbly personality results in fun art projects, and she is always full of creative ideas,” explained Lee, adding that Tetu started at the studio as a pottery artist and only recently extended her talents to acrylic paintings as well.

Vicuña Art Studio was opened in 2008 by Maria Daley. It is a studio devoted to supporting artists with diverse disabilities to embrace their individuality, develop their talent and create inspiring works and it is owned and operated by the Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living in Maple Ridge.

More than 50 pieces of art will be part of the show including paintings, illustrations and sculptures and all will be available for purchase.

Vicuña Art Studio’s annual Winter Art Show takes place from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.

The live-stream link is vicunaartstudio.com/winter-art-show.

For more information call 604-465-7526 or email vicuna@rmacl.org.

